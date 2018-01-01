  1. Realting.com
Phuket, Thailand
from
€101,074
;
12
About the complex

Ultra-modern apartments near the snow-white beach of Nai Harn!

An excellent option for permanent residence, investment or rental!

Given the presence of a large number of residential complex amenities and developed infrastructure, this property is excellent suitable for long term rental! ROI: 8% - 11.5%!

Instalments available!

Sunny Moon whimsically combines modern aesthetics with completely natural materials such as wood, stone and textiles.

Amenities: Community pool, bar, indoor children's area, spa, sauna, co-working space, meeting room, music room, indoor games room, library, reading room, community garden, fitness, community gym, zone for yoga, medical center, restaurant on site, salt room, sauna, hammam, small thermal pool, petting zoo pets - small pets that are allowed by Thai law, underground parking for cars, 24-hour security, video surveillance, smart home.

Location and infrastructure: - pristine Nai Harn beach, 700m; - shopping centers and shops; - kindergarten and schools; - medical facility, 3 km; - Aloha Diving, 1 km; - restaurants and cafes; - Phuket International Airport, 50 km.

Write or call, we will answer all your questions!

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Type of new building construction
Monolithic
The year of construction
2025
Number of floors
8
New building location
Phuket, Thailand

Back
