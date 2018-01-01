  1. Realting.com
Sunny Moon

Phuket, Thailand
Price on request
About the complex

Sunny Moon is an exclusive complex in Thailand for lovers of a full life in balance. In the complex, everything is thought out to the smallest detail, taking into account the needs of modern people, in order to provide them with maximum comfort. The ideal location is filled with love, energy and beauty. Rooms with sea views and only 700 meters to the white sandy beach. Incredibly beautiful greenery that decorates the complex, fills it with life and connects it with nature, which inspires and gives energy. This is an unsurpassed place of relaxation, harmony and knowledge of your true life. The design of the complex combines refined details and all-natural materials.

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
  • Elevator
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
Type of new building construction
Type of new building construction
Monolithic brick
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
7
New building location
Phuket, Thailand

Other complexes
Residential complex Harmonia
Residential complex Harmonia
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€52,009
Area 24–51 m²
6 properties 6
Completion date: 2027
Agency: Geo Estate
Harmonia Complex is an ideal place for a calm and serene life in the center of Pattaya. The complex is located in the Central Pattaya area, close to the beaches. There is a bus stop 100 meters from the complex, shopping centers, supermarkets, entertainment venues, restaurants, cafes, bars, banks, schools, a market, cultural and historical sights of the city are nearby. The complex offers apartments with 1, 2 bedrooms and studios with views of the pool and mountains. The complex will have spacious common areas, places for recreation, a swimming pool around the complex and a garden. The complex consists of: 4 eight-storey buildings Completion date: III quarter. 2027 Form of ownership: Freehold Infrastructure of the complex: Swimming pool around the complex Rooftop garden and pool with waterfall Fitness and yoga room Sauna, steam room and jacuzzi Massage room Treadmill Children's play area Cafe and restaurant Concierge service Management Company Security 24/7, video surveillance Secure underground car parking
Residential complex Eksklyuzivnye apartamenty dlya investiciy
Residential complex Eksklyuzivnye apartamenty dlya investiciy
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€112,813
Completion date: 2023
The Empire Tower – a new high-rise residential complex from the developer Empire Dynasty. The complex is located in the center of the Jomtien district. Premium complex with highly developed infrastructure. The complex offers incredible views of the Gulf of Siam and the city, to the sea only 500m! The complex has a modern design and management at the level of luxury hotels. Each apartment will be equipped with a European-style kitchen and plumbing, furniture and modern appliances. The complex is ideal for both investing and generating income, and for personal living! Apartments for rent: - Clean, high quality finishes; - Kitchen headset with exhaust ventilation, dish sink and ceramic hob; - Built-in wardrobes for clothes and decorative shelves; - Lunch area with upholstered furniture; - Air conditioning and household appliances; - Bathrooms equipped with high quality plumbing; - High speed internet and cable TV. Complex infrastructure: On the lower floor there will be restaurants, cafes, shops. The building will be built by cascade, so on the 10th, 12th, 15th, 19th and 22nd floors there will be open garden terraces for relaxation, giving the complex uniqueness. On the roof there are owners and guests of the infinity pool with sea views, a yoga course, a botanical garden and a lounge bar. Residents can also take advantage of other amenities: – stylish lobby and 24-hour reception; – fitness and spa centers; – conference room; – banquet room; – playground; – kids club; – electronic security system; – parking; – round-the-clock security; – video surveillance system; – access to wi-fi throughout. Location: The Empire Tower is located in the center of the popular Pattaya district of Jomtien, just 500 meters from the beach. Near the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure - supermarkets and retail stores, restaurants and bars, shopping centers, massage parlors, pharmacies, clubs, parks, a market where you can always buy fresh fruits, vegetables, seafood, etc. The city center can be reached in just 10 minutes. Call or write, tell us all about the most profitable projects in Thailand! We will select the perfect property for you!
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools at 800 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools at 800 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€563,279
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luxury two- and three-level apartments. The residence features swimming pools, a club, a parking, security. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the prestigious area of Rawai, 800 meters from the beach.
