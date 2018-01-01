Sunny Moon

Pattaya, Thailand

from €112,813

Completion date: 2023

The Empire Tower – a new high-rise residential complex from the developer Empire Dynasty. The complex is located in the center of the Jomtien district. Premium complex with highly developed infrastructure. The complex offers incredible views of the Gulf of Siam and the city, to the sea only 500m! The complex has a modern design and management at the level of luxury hotels. Each apartment will be equipped with a European-style kitchen and plumbing, furniture and modern appliances. The complex is ideal for both investing and generating income, and for personal living! Apartments for rent: - Clean, high quality finishes; - Kitchen headset with exhaust ventilation, dish sink and ceramic hob; - Built-in wardrobes for clothes and decorative shelves; - Lunch area with upholstered furniture; - Air conditioning and household appliances; - Bathrooms equipped with high quality plumbing; - High speed internet and cable TV. Complex infrastructure: On the lower floor there will be restaurants, cafes, shops. The building will be built by cascade, so on the 10th, 12th, 15th, 19th and 22nd floors there will be open garden terraces for relaxation, giving the complex uniqueness. On the roof there are owners and guests of the infinity pool with sea views, a yoga course, a botanical garden and a lounge bar. Residents can also take advantage of other amenities: – stylish lobby and 24-hour reception; – fitness and spa centers; – conference room; – banquet room; – playground; – kids club; – electronic security system; – parking; – round-the-clock security; – video surveillance system; – access to wi-fi throughout. Location: The Empire Tower is located in the center of the popular Pattaya district of Jomtien, just 500 meters from the beach. Near the complex there is all the necessary infrastructure - supermarkets and retail stores, restaurants and bars, shopping centers, massage parlors, pharmacies, clubs, parks, a market where you can always buy fresh fruits, vegetables, seafood, etc. The city center can be reached in just 10 minutes. Call or write, tell us all about the most profitable projects in Thailand! We will select the perfect property for you!