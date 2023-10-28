  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. TheOne Naiharn

TheOne Naiharn

Phuket, Thailand
from
€97,703
;
20 1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

I suggest you buy an apartment during the construction phase in the unique complex The One Naiharn, located in a developed area, 900 meters from Naiharn — beach the most beautiful beach on Phuket Island according to Tripadvisor.
Condominium is located in the South of the island, which is the most attractive area for real estate investment!
Premium condominium with a 5-star service from the managing company Burasari and a beautiful view, located in the heart of the Nai Harn district.

You can buy an apartment as an investment or for a living! 
Yield from 7% to 15% per annum in hard currency.
Or an addition to the value of 30%-40% on the sale of the finished object.

213 Unique apartments and 15 types of layouts.
Delivery time — 4 quarter 2024.
There are 69 unique apartments in the complex.

On sale have apartments with an area of 26.8 to 80 sq.m.

Apartments are sold with design, high-quality repair, as in video and photo.

THE APARTMENT IS EQUIPPED WITH EVERYTHING YOU NEED:
🔸 Kitchen - living room: Ready kitchen with electric stove, hood and refrigerator, with dining table and chairs, comfortable sofa, TV and split system.
🔸 Bedroom: With bed and orthopedic mattress, two bedside tables and built-in wardrobe.
🔸 Bathroom: High-quality plumbing installed.
*This repair is established by the developer under the contract of sale.
*All furniture, appliances and plumbing from leading Italian brands.

✅ ADVANTAGES OF THE COMPLEX:
🔺 Reception
🔺 Fitness hall
🔺 Sauna
🔺 Ice pool
🔺 SPA from Burasari company with separate rooms
🔺 Children's club, play area
🔺 Children's pool
🔺 Sunbathing area
🔺 2 shared pools and 1 child
🔺 Modern lobby
🔺 24-hour security, video surveillance
🔺 First aid room

💵Provides a very comfortable INTEREST-FREE INSTALLMENT for the entire construction period❗
🔷 GROWTH PRICE for the object at the end of construction: 30-40% 
🔷 The rental yield through the management company on average for a year: 8-10%

✅ INFRASTRUCTURE:
🔸 6 minutes drive to Lotus and Makro shopping malls.
🔸 10 minutes walk to Nai Harn and Rawai beaches. 
🔸 12 minutes to Rawai Park, seafood market and waterfront.
🔸 15 minutes to Kata and Karon beaches.
🔸 20 minutes to Central Festival shopping center.
 

Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Business class
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
Number of floors
8
New building location
Phuket, Thailand
Infrastructure nearby
Sea 1 000 m

Video Review of apartment building TheOne Naiharn

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Wyndham La Vita
Phuket, Thailand
from
€142,363
Residential complex EMBASSY
Pattaya, Thailand
from
€69,712
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and lounge areas in a luxury area, near a golf course, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€182,011
Residential complex Sunshine Beach mirovogo urovnya
Surat Thani Province, Thailand
from
€195,619
Residential complex Villas with private pools and tropical gardens, 5 minutes from beaches and marina, Rawai, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€368,347
You are viewing
TheOne Naiharn
Phuket, Thailand
from
€97,703
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request Call Call
Other complexes
Residential complex New residential complex of magnificent villas with swimming pools in Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Residential complex New residential complex of magnificent villas with swimming pools in Thalang, Phuket, Thailand
Phuket, Thailand
from
€2,90M
Agency: TRANIO
51 villas in ultra luxury and Balinese signature design with the land size starts from 852 - 2036 m2 and built-up size starts from 500 m2. Sinking fund 100,000 THB (one time payment ). Monthly common area management fee 20 THB/sqm including 24-hour security, garbage collection, common Electricity, common area landscaping. Facilities and equipment in the house All private villas have swimming pool, air-condition, built-in wardrobe, kitchen and landscape design. Furniture package is optional. Location and nearby infrastructure Cherngtalay is the subdistrict of Thalang in the middle west part of Phuket Island, just south of the airport and includes Layan Beach, Bang Tao Beach, Surin Beach. The beaches are beautiful and quieter than in the busy south of Phuket. There are plenty of hotels and resorts in the area,and the area is becoming more and more attractive with a wide range of excellent restaurants, shops and even night markets, and only takes 20-25 drive to the airport. Layan Beach - 5 min Bangtao Beach - 10 min Naithon Beach - 13 min Surin Beach - 15 min Boat Avenue - 10 min Laguna Golf - 10 min Blue Canyon Golf - 23 min Porto De Phuket - 10 min Central Phuket - 35 min Thalang Hospital - 13 min Phuket International Airport - 25 min Bangkok Hospital - 35 min
Residential complex Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy
Residential complex Villa s udobnoy planirovkoy
Phuket, Thailand
from
€396,779
Completion date: 2024
Villa Qabalah is a luxurious villa complex located at 8/58, Moo 7, Banya-Bangjo Road, Si Sunthon, Thalang, Phuket. The facility includes 31 apartments on 2 floors, in a design style. In addition, each villa has 2-4 bedrooms with a private pool and a lush garden on the roof, which will daily connect you with nature. The project is located in a quiet location in the Banjo-Banya area, surrounded by lush greenery and purified air of rubber forest. Around the complex is all the necessary infrastructure! Types of villas and details: - 3-storey villa with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. - 2-storey villa with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. - one-story villa with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. PLUSES OF LCD: - Meeting room - Yoga Hall - Sauna - Restaurant on site - Shared garden - Parking - Cable TV - Security 24/7 Call or write, we will be happy to choose the best object in Thailand for you! Legal support as a gift!
Residential complex D-ECO
Residential complex D-ECO
Na Kluea, Thailand
from
€71,469
TOP REAL ESTATE FROM 40,000 $ IN TAILAND! CALL! FREE CONSULTATION. Planning a real estate purchase in Thailand? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 300 offices in the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Thailand and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires!                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                         D-ECO is a wellness center for people aged. A quiet place with clean air and procedures. The center is located in the north of Pattaya, 1.3 km from Wong Prachan Beach and 1.5 km from Wong Amat Beach. The apartments have a fully equipped kitchen with a fridge, kettle and microwave. It features a fully equipped private bathroom with shower and free toiletries. Apartments include free Wi-Fi, air conditioning and outdoor garden access. Wellness center has a large garden. The first floor and rooftop garden are designed by Nong Nooch Garden. This allows older people to approach nature every day and is a place for exercise. For the development of emotions, brain and memory, as well as for the restoration of strong muscles. The distance from D-ECO to U-Tapao District-Pattaya International Airport will be 41 km. Project Services: - Transfer within the project - Garbage and waste collection services - Rehabilitation clinic services - Services of the fitness center and pool - Ground floor garden and rooftop garden - Spa services - Transfer services to an ambulance hospital - Nutritional Care Service From Dietologists - Professional classroom services - Water aerobics instructors - Recreation areas - Prayer room \ meditation room We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate in Thailand. Call or write, answer all your questions!
Realting.com
Go