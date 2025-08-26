Villa Quinta Lane

Fully Furnished

About the Complex:

Exclusive villas with 4-3 bedrooms, each with its own pool. Spacious living areas with high-quality finishes and modern amenities, fully equipped kitchens, luxurious bathrooms, and plenty of storage space. The cost includes the possibility of making changes to the project and built-in furniture. Convenient infrastructure: BCIS school is a 10-minute drive away. Views of the pool and garden. 7 km to Nai Harn, 4.8 km to Rawai. Expected rental yield of 6%.

The price includes:

Finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners, parking, optional furniture package.

Location:

Located in the south of Phuket, the area offers amenities for comfortable living and investment. Only 7 km to Nai Harn Beach and 4.8 km to Rawai. Nearby is the BCIS school, a seafood market, and waterfront cafes. The viewpoint at Promthep Cape and all necessary infrastructure ensure convenience for living and recreation. Expats and tourists choose this area for its atmosphere and accessibility.

TOP Features:

Property Features:

Opportunity to make changes to the project before its completion.

Personal pools and spacious living areas with high-quality finishes and modern amenities.

Private kitchen, luxurious bathrooms, and ample storage space.

Investment Appeal:

Interest-free installment plan: 29% upon signing the purchase agreement, 20% upon foundation completion, 20% upon completion of the concrete structure, 20% upon completion of painting works, 10% upon registration and handover.

Expected rental yield: from 6% per annum in dollars.

Suitable For:

Ideal villas for families with children: BCIS school nearby. Great place to live with convenient infrastructure and a fresh seafood market. For investors: high yield of 6%, the area's popularity among tourists and expats guarantees stable income from short-term and long-term rentals.

Infrastructure:

Convenient infrastructure, ability to make changes to the project, built-in furniture included in the cost, private pool, spacious living areas with high-quality finishes, modern amenities, fully equipped kitchens, luxurious bathrooms, lots of storage space.

Our agency specializes in Phuket real estate in Thailand, with over 12 years of experience:

No commission, direct prices from the developer; we find a project that suits your budget and goals

Our clients have access to exclusive units and special conditions, discounts with bonuses not available directly from the developer

We create personalized investment strategies with maximum returns suited to your budget and goals

We offer free transaction support entirely remotely or with your arrival in Thailand

All current promotions, discounts, and bonuses for this project

A presentation and current price list of the complex with selected best liquidity units for your goals

Free tickets to Phuket

Free investment tour of the best projects and developers in Phuket (meeting at the airport in a comfortable car, showing locations until your task is fully resolved)

Free transaction support from start to finish (including legal support, help with money transfer, document processing, visa, furnishing, and rental management)

