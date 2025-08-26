Villa Quinta Lane

Fully Furnished
About the Complex:
Exclusive villas with 4-3 bedrooms, each with its own pool. Spacious living areas with high-quality finishes and modern amenities, fully equipped kitchens, luxurious bathrooms, and plenty of storage space. The cost includes the possibility of making changes to the project and built-in furniture. Convenient infrastructure: BCIS school is a 10-minute drive away. Views of the pool and garden. 7 km to Nai Harn, 4.8 km to Rawai. Expected rental yield of 6%.
The price includes:
Finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners, parking, optional furniture package.
Location:
Located in the south of Phuket, the area offers amenities for comfortable living and investment. Only 7 km to Nai Harn Beach and 4.8 km to Rawai. Nearby is the BCIS school, a seafood market, and waterfront cafes. The viewpoint at Promthep Cape and all necessary infrastructure ensure convenience for living and recreation. Expats and tourists choose this area for its atmosphere and accessibility.
TOP Features:
Property Features:
Investment Appeal:
Interest-free installment plan: 29% upon signing the purchase agreement, 20% upon foundation completion, 20% upon completion of the concrete structure, 20% upon completion of painting works, 10% upon registration and handover.
Expected rental yield: from 6% per annum in dollars.
Suitable For:
Ideal villas for families with children: BCIS school nearby. Great place to live with convenient infrastructure and a fresh seafood market. For investors: high yield of 6%, the area's popularity among tourists and expats guarantees stable income from short-term and long-term rentals.
Infrastructure:
Convenient infrastructure, ability to make changes to the project, built-in furniture included in the cost, private pool, spacious living areas with high-quality finishes, modern amenities, fully equipped kitchens, luxurious bathrooms, lots of storage space.
