Villa Quinta Lane

Rawai, Thailand
from
$413,355
;
9
ID: 22234
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1008180000
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 11/12/2024

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Thailand
  • State
    Phuket Province
  • Region
    Mueang Phuket
  • City
    Rawai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  Number of floors
    Number of floors
    1

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour

About the complex

Fully Furnished

About the Complex:

Exclusive villas with 4-3 bedrooms, each with its own pool. Spacious living areas with high-quality finishes and modern amenities, fully equipped kitchens, luxurious bathrooms, and plenty of storage space. The cost includes the possibility of making changes to the project and built-in furniture. Convenient infrastructure: BCIS school is a 10-minute drive away. Views of the pool and garden. 7 km to Nai Harn, 4.8 km to Rawai. Expected rental yield of 6%.

Free investment tour of the best projects and developers in Phuket, with free tickets to Phuket! Just write to us using the form below.

The price includes:

Finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners, parking, optional furniture package.
Leave a request to clarify the full scope of included furniture and appliances.

Location:

Located in the south of Phuket, the area offers amenities for comfortable living and investment. Only 7 km to Nai Harn Beach and 4.8 km to Rawai. Nearby is the BCIS school, a seafood market, and waterfront cafes. The viewpoint at Promthep Cape and all necessary infrastructure ensure convenience for living and recreation. Expats and tourists choose this area for its atmosphere and accessibility.

TOP Features:

Property Features:

  • Convenient infrastructure, including BCIS school just 10 minutes away by car.
  • Opportunity to make changes to the project before its completion.
  • Built-in furniture included in the cost.
  • Personal pools and spacious living areas with high-quality finishes and modern amenities.
  • Private kitchen, luxurious bathrooms, and ample storage space.

Investment Appeal:

Interest-free installment plan: 29% upon signing the purchase agreement, 20% upon foundation completion, 20% upon completion of the concrete structure, 20% upon completion of painting works, 10% upon registration and handover.

Expected rental yield: from 6% per annum in dollars.

  • Convenient infrastructure just 10 minutes away from BCIS school
  • Each villa has its own pool
  • Built-in furniture included in the cost
  • Opportunity to make changes to the project

The complex has promotional units with discounts and bonuses, write via the form below to clarify details.

We will find a project that suits your budget and goals with rental income from 7% to 12% per annum in dollars for free, just write to us on WhatsApp or via the form below.

Suitable For:

Ideal villas for families with children: BCIS school nearby. Great place to live with convenient infrastructure and a fresh seafood market. For investors: high yield of 6%, the area's popularity among tourists and expats guarantees stable income from short-term and long-term rentals.

Infrastructure:

Convenient infrastructure, ability to make changes to the project, built-in furniture included in the cost, private pool, spacious living areas with high-quality finishes, modern amenities, fully equipped kitchens, luxurious bathrooms, lots of storage space.

Our agency specializes in Phuket real estate in Thailand, with over 12 years of experience:

  • No commission, direct prices from the developer; we find a project that suits your budget and goals
  • Our clients have access to exclusive units and special conditions, discounts with bonuses not available directly from the developer
  • We create personalized investment strategies with maximum returns suited to your budget and goals
  • We offer free transaction support entirely remotely or with your arrival in Thailand
Write to us on WhatsApp or via the form below to receive:
  • All current promotions, discounts, and bonuses for this project
  • A presentation and current price list of the complex with selected best liquidity units for your goals
  • Free tickets to Phuket
  • Free investment tour of the best projects and developers in Phuket (meeting at the airport in a comfortable car, showing locations until your task is fully resolved)
  • Free transaction support from start to finish (including legal support, help with money transfer, document processing, visa, furnishing, and rental management)
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 313.0
Price per m², USD 1,377 – 1,384
Apartment price, USD 456,453 – 456,588

Location on the map

Rawai, Thailand

Ask all your questions
