Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Thalang
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Thalang, Thailand

Choeng Thale
3803
Si Sunthon
249
Sakhu
213
Thep Krasatti
210
Show more
4 768 properties total found
1 room apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
UP UP
1 room apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 2/8
An attractive investment property! The house is completed! Ready for occupancy!Perfect for b…
$84,463
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
UP UP
Studio apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 4/7
A unique opportunity to invest in luxury apartments in Phuket with high return potential!Ins…
$91,142
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern villa near Layan Beach in Phuket.A great option for permanent residence, investment o…
$472,697
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 655 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: Perfect for those seeking a combinatio…
$2,23M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 7/7
Your ideal home in Phuket. Each buyer has tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* For whom i…
$485,463
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/8
2 bedroom condo 60,2 sq.m. on the 4 floor. Unit number A404 in project So Lagoon Cherngtalay…
$206,221
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Floor 3/5
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for those looking for a uni…
$857,498
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 4/7
1 bedroom condo 55 sq.m. in building C on the 4 floor. Unit number MBC416The most anticipate…
$247,541
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 169 m²
BAN5194: Large two-story, detached, 2 bedrooms residence. The ultimate in privacy and exclus…
$410,324
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Number of floors 7
Residential complex title heritage from rhombho
$158,086
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 471 m²
Floor 1/3
To the sea: 50 m, Income guarantee: 5%About the complex:We bring to your attention premium v…
$1,68M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 7/7
1 bedroom condo 41 sq.m. in building D on the 7 floor. Unit number MBD704The most anticipate…
$187,990
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 5/8
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it is for: This project is ideal for those seeki…
$156,414
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's suitable for: Ideal for those who long to e…
$332,661
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 7/7
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: The project is ideal for investor…
$249,269
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 5/7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Ideal for those looking for reliable …
$182,117
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 6/7
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!Who is it for:The project is ideal for those who value a lu…
$167,797
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Floor 2/2
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for those who strive for a …
$635,762
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 4/8
1 bedroom condo 28,3 sq.m. on the 3 floor. Unit number A315 in project So Lagoon Cherngtalay…
$93,351
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 4/7
1 bedroom condo 55 sq.m. in building B on the 4 floor. Unit number MBB407The most anticipate…
$250,494
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Perfect for those seeking a luxurious…
$192,806
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/7
1 bedroom condo 29 sq.m. in building A on the 1 floor. Unit number 1Start of sales of a new …
$128,950
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/7
One of the best investment projects in Phuket with a yield of up to 11% per annum! The Ze…
$179,901
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vas Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština, Українська
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 4/7
1 bedroom condo 32 sq.m. in building A on the 4 floor. Unit number 66Start of sales of a new…
$134,185
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/7
1 bedroom condo 41 sq.m. in building A on the 2 floor. Unit number MBA206The most anticipate…
$177,610
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 7/8
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift! Who is it for: Ideal for those looking for a combinat…
$142,976
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 405 m²
Floor 1/1
Free tickets to Phuket and back!* Who is it for: The villas are perfect for families who ap…
$1,18M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/7
1 bedroom condo 57 sq.m. in building B on the 3 floor. Unit number 187Start of sales of a ne…
$241,305
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/7
1 bedroom condo 57 sq.m. in building C on the 3 floor. Unit number 297Start of sales of a ne…
$245,903
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Si Sunthon, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 288 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Phuket, Thailand We offer villas (three…
$656,254
Leave a request

Property types in Thalang

apartments
houses

Properties features in Thalang, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go