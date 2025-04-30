Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Wichit
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Wichit, Thailand

apartments
52
houses
32
84 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Wichit, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 6/7
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: Ideal for those looking for modern and c…
$117,823
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 274 m²
Floor 1/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Suitable for: Perfect for discerning individuals who…
$2,04M
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
PHU4882: Located at the heart of Phuket and near Central Festival, this condominium is desig…
$87,773
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Wichit, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 7/7
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: Ideal for those looking for modern and c…
$110,217
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 230 m²
Floor 1/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Ideal for discerning investors and lu…
$5,71M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Wichit, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 5/8
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: For connoisseurs of modern comfort an…
$92,422
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Wichit, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Wichit, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
KTH4181: This adorable studio of 30 sqm is located on the first floor of the eight-storey bu…
$70,576
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Wichit, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 6/7
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: Ideal for those looking for modern and c…
$231,054
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Wichit, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 5/7
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: Ideal for those looking for modern and c…
$221,152
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 225 m²
Floor 1/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Ideal for discerning investors and lu…
$5,71M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 743 m²
Floor 1/4
To the sea: 50 m, Guaranteed income: 3%, Reliable developer About the complex: Six luxurious…
$3,78M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Wichit, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 6/8
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for those looking for moder…
$132,953
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Wichit, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 4/8
Amazing apartments in the City Phuket project, located in the central part of Phuket!A great…
$210,763
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Wichit, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 6/8
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's suitable for: Ideal for connoisseurs of mod…
$128,242
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Wichit, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 6
A large project with a rich infrastructure in the center of the island The new condomini…
$91,374
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Wichit, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Wichit, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
? Nestled in an area with a thriving infrastructure, this expansive 3-bedroom residence offe…
$103,621
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 310 m²
PAN6744: Magnificent 3 bedroom house with sea views! This is a great option for your own hom…
$432,938
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 908 m²
Floor 1/4
To the sea: 50 m, Income guarantee: 3%, Reliable developerAbout the complex:Six luxurious co…
$3,80M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 316 m²
Floor 1/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Suitable for: Perfect for discerning individuals who…
$2,04M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Ideal for: Veranda Villas and Suites Phuket is perfe…
$766,354
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 241 m²
Floor 1/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Ideal for discerning investors and lu…
$5,71M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 320 m²
PAN5527: Villa from a reliable developer who has extensive experience in developing quality …
$1,37M
Leave a request
Condo 3 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 282 m²
PAN6250: Location: The apartments are located right on the Andaman Sea, among the coconut pa…
$517,008
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Wichit, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 6/8
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: For connoisseurs of modern comfort an…
$84,959
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 550 m²
Floor 1/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Ideal for: Veranda Villas and Suites Phuket is perfe…
$5,01M
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in ban tin khea, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
ban tin khea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 50 m²
CHA6759: Cozy apartment for sale located in the center of well-developed infrastructure. The…
$82,065
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Wichit, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/8
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: The project is ideal for conservative …
$100,745
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Wichit, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 6/8
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: The project is ideal for conservative …
$160,446
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Wichit, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Wichit, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 5/8
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's suitable for: Ideal for connoisseurs of mod…
$77,169
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 678 m²
PAN6517: This is one of the properties in Thailand, located on the high cape of Panwa, and f…
$2,18M
Leave a request

Properties features in Wichit, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go