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Residential properties for sale in Thai Mueang, Thailand

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houses
5
9 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Ban Po Daeng, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Ban Po Daeng, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 644 m²
PHA6583 Advantages of the new project in Phang Nga Province: This is a modern resort …
$2,10M
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2 bedroom apartment in Ban Po Daeng, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Ban Po Daeng, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 368 m²
PHA6450 A new complex of luxury villas located on the Andaman Sea, surrounded by rain…
$1,26M
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3 bedroom apartment in Thai Mueang, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Thai Mueang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 521 m²
PHA6582 A new resort with a country club, tennis, and golf. This is an opportunity to…
$1,84M
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Po Daeng, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Po Daeng, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 368 m²
Number of floors 1
Exclusive collection of luxury private pool villas within the master-planned Aquella Beach •…
$1,42M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Po Daeng, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Po Daeng, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 644 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Ideal for affluent individuals seeking…
$1,99M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ban Po Daeng, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ban Po Daeng, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 430 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Ideal for affluent individuals seeking…
$1,42M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ban Po Daeng, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ban Po Daeng, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 368 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Ideal for affluent individuals seeking…
$1,19M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ban Po Daeng, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ban Po Daeng, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 368 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Ideal for affluent individuals seeking…
$1,18M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Po Daeng, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Po Daeng, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 521 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Ideal for affluent individuals seeking…
$1,75M
Leave a request
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