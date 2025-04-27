Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Si Sunthon, Thailand

Choeng Thale
1846
Thalang
175
4 431 property total found
1 room apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
UP UP
1 room apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 2/8
An attractive investment property! The house is completed! Ready for occupancy!Perfect for b…
$84,463
Close
Studio apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 4/7
A unique opportunity to invest in luxury apartments in Phuket with high return potential!Ins…
$91,142
Close
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 3/4
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Who is it for: The project is ideal for investors, as well…
$141,716
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 4/5
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: An ideal choice for those who val…
$281,661
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Floor 7/7
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for those looking for a lux…
$892,246
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 448 m²
BAN6835: A luxury villa for those who are used to choosing the best from a large number of p…
$807,474
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 6/8
To the sea: 400 m, Income guaranteeAbout the complex:Multifunctional project on an area of m…
$171,087
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 5/7
An attractive investment property!Perfect for both permanent residence and rental! Income fr…
$313,035
Close
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 431 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing a unique community where a modern lifestyle is combined with the surrounding nat…
$620,000
Villa 1 bedroom in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 1 bedroom
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
Floor 1/1
Income guaranteeAbout the complex:The complex includes 71 private villas surrounded by 24-ho…
$191,349
2 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/7
2 bedrooms condo 68 sq.m. in building A on the 1 floor. Unit number MBA110The most anticipat…
$311,789
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: The perfect choice for those look…
$647,836
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 5/7
1 bedroom condo 32 sq.m. in building C on the 5 floor. Unit number 339Start of sales of a ne…
$138,294
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 5/7
1 bedroom condo 32 sq.m. in building B on the 5 floor. Unit number 222Start of sales of a ne…
$135,086
Villa 6 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 632 m²
SUR6747: General information: 6 bedrooms 8 bathrooms 3 floors ocean view Private tropical vi…
$2,33M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 653 m²
Floor 1/3
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Who it's for: Ideal for those seeking exclusive luxury and…
$1,34M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 501 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Perfect for those seeking a combinatio…
$1,07M
Villa in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Villa
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Area 550 m²
SUR4661: This is a beautiful 4-bedroom villa with amazing views of Surin beach. This private…
$2,38M
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 3/7
1 bedroom condo 41 sq.m. in building E on the 3 floor. Unit number MBE302The most anticipate…
$186,837
Duplex 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 4/7
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: The project is ideal for investor…
$674,044
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 7/7
1 bedroom condo 28,3 sq.m. on the 8 floor. Unit number B827 in project So Lagoon Cherngtalay…
$269,912
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 5/8
1 bedroom condo 28,3 sq.m. on the 6 floor. Unit number B622 in project So Lagoon Cherngtalay…
$103,817
2 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/8
2 bedroom condo 61 sq.m. on the 7 floor. Unit number A701 in project So Lagoon Cherngtalay. …
$207,918
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 3/4
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: The project is perfect for investors, as…
$188,612
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 169 m²
Floor 4/6
400 m from Surin Beach, Reliable Developer About the Complex: A luxury class complex that …
$818,794
Villa 4 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 548 m²
Floor 1/2
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Suitable for: Ideal for those looking for luxury accommoda…
$912,588
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 655 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: Perfect for those seeking a combinatio…
$2,23M
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/5
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for those looking for a uni…
$157,974
1 bedroom apartment in Choeng Thale, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 7/7
1 bedroom condo 57 sq.m. in building A on the 7 floor. Unit number 137Start of sales of a ne…
$247,698
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 572 m²
Floor 1/2
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket! Who it's for: Botanica Foresta II is the perfect choice …
$1,56M
