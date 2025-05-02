Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ko Kaeo, Thailand

apartments
3
houses
54
57 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
UP UP
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique investment offer on the island of Phuket from the famous developer SANSIRI!House fr…
$261,203
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 332 m²
Floor 1/1
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Suitable for: Mouana Residence Ko Kaeo is an ideal c…
$628,582
3 bedroom townthouse in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A great option for your family! Spacious two-story house measuring 156 sq.m with modern reno…
$170,748
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/2
Income GuaranteeAbout the Complex:Two-story standalone houses ranging from 178 m² to 248 m² …
$306,094
Condo 2 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 312 m²
KKA6684: The 2 bedroom apartment is located on the pool terrace level - one of the most pres…
$434,943
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 572 m²
Floor 1/1
Tickets to and from Phuket as a gift!* Who is it for: If you dream of a luxurious life in a…
$1,41M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 320 m²
TAL5871: This Villa is located in the central of Phuket in a quiet and relatively undevelope…
$451,638
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
KKA6680: comprising 3 bedrooms 3 bathrooms Upstairs family room, living room dining area pan…
$242,336
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 225 m²
TAL5723: This type of house is rapidly gaining popularity due to the opportunity to get a vi…
$243,459
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 161 m²
KKA6134: A unique style of Japanese architectural art, containing details under a minimalist…
$152,914
1 room apartment in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
1 room apartment
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 3
Our complex   — This is the embodiment of the spirit of Phuket, where uniqueness, splendor a…
$167,444
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Perfect Family Home Awaits You! Welcome to this luxurious residence where every detail is…
$410,714
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 450 m²
TAL5941: Spacious house in the tropical paradise of Phuket is a dream of many people. This o…
$790,557
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 2
A unique opportunity to invest in a luxury villa with panoramic views of nature and high-qua…
$1,45M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 100 m²
KKA6485: The villa is located on the east coast of Phuket, away from the tourist crowds and …
$4,03M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 616 m²
Floor 1/3
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Perfect for: An ideal choice for those who value l…
$743,392
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/2
Income guaranteeAbout the complex:Two-story detached houses ranging in size from 178 m² to 2…
$530,047
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/2
Income guaranteeAbout the complex:Two-story detached houses ranging in size from 178 m² to 2…
$309,194
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/3
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Perfect for: An ideal choice for those who value l…
$545,345
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 360 m²
Floor 1/1
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Suitable for: Mouana Residence Ko Kaeo is an ideal c…
$915,606
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
KKA6681: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms Community includes: clubhouse, fitness, swimming pool. keys…
$225,678
Villa 1 bedroom in Ko Kaeo, Thailand
Villa 1 bedroom
Ko Kaeo, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
KKA5408: These are two individual “bungalow” villas. Located in Coconut Island is a very qui…
$432,478
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
TAL5874: This House is located in the central of Phuket in a quiet and relatively undevelope…
$410,324
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 840 m²
KKA4884: At the foot of the majestic Royal Villa, your private 23M yacht berth beckons. You …
$5,27M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 345 m²
Floor 1/2
Income guaranteeAbout the complex:Two-story detached houses ranging in size from 178 m² to 2…
$942,306
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
Promising investment! Profitable opportunity to receive rental income. Short or long term re…
$590,679
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
KKA6683: The villa includes 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The spaces of all zones harmoniously…
$205,162
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 261 m²
Floor 1/1
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Mouana Residence Ko Kaeo – is the…
$497,655
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 439 m²
Number of floors 1
Promising investment! Profitable opportunity to receive rental income. Short or long term re…
$753,932
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Ku, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/3
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Perfect for: An ideal choice for those who value l…
$542,437
Properties features in Ko Kaeo, Thailand

