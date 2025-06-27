Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Phetchaburi Province, Thailand

1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cha-am, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cha-am, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Floor 1/2
Discover your perfect holiday retreat in this beautifully maintained 3-bedroom villa, ideal…
$197,769
