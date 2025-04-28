Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Sakhu
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Sakhu, Thailand

apartments
144
houses
69
213 properties total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 117 m²
NAT5779: Buying a property in such a wonderful resort of the planet as Phuket, many people w…
$317,215
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 272 m²
Floor 1/1
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* For whom it suits: Orienna Azure Villas are ideal fo…
$559,697
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: The Beachfront Bliss Phuket Condominiu…
$166,617
2 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/7
Our clients can get an up to 10% discount of the developer's price! The price may differ …
$200,685
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 314 m²
NAT6785: Brand new complex of villas located just 10 minutes from Phuket Airport and 3 kilom…
$424,266
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 556 m²
Floor 1/4
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Who is it for: Phuvista Villas Naithon is ideal for those …
$1,34M
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 5
condominium on the first line of a secluded beach The new large -scale project of the Co…
$169,737
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 414 m²
Floor 1/1
Ready to goAbout the complex:Exclusive estate in a closed area with 7 luxury villas, each wi…
$537,409
3 bedroom house in Sakhu, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
💎 A turnkey luxury villa on the beach💹 Profitable investments and passive income💫Closed club…
$562,300
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Floor 1/2
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Who it's for: This project is ideal for those seeking luxu…
$950,858
2 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 5/7
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!Who is it for:The project is ideal for those who value a lu…
$252,758
Villa 2 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 182 m²
NYG6080: ONLY ONE VILLA LEFT! This is a new development of 14 contemporary and luxurious 2 &…
$259,872
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4/7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift! Who is it for:The project is perfect for those who ap…
$123,994
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Number of floors 7
Ready condominium near a secluded beach In the north of the island, not far from the sec…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: This project is perfect for those who…
$843,111
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 318 m²
Floor 1/3
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Who is it for: This project is ideal for those who seek a …
$641,945
2 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 6/7
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!Who is it for:The project is ideal for those who value a lu…
$194,528
2 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 6/7
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!Who is it for:The project is ideal for those who value a lu…
$237,125
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Floor 1/1
Roundtrip Tickets to Phuket as a Gift!* Who is it for: Ideal for those seeking luxurious an…
$612,222
Condo 1 bedroom in Sakhu, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 41 m²
NYG6890: There are only a limited number of FREEHOLD units available to purchase, don't miss…
$185,056
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's suitable for: This project is perfect for t…
$182,892
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift! Who is it for:The project is perfect for those who ap…
$137,771
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 8/8
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who is it for: The Royal Lee project is perfect fo…
$100,678
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 7/7
UNIQUE OFFER - APARTMENTS IN A RECENTLY FINISHED NEW BUILDING DIRECTLY FROM THE DEVELOPER! …
$194,971
Condo 1 bedroom in Sakhu, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
NYG6039: New residencial complex is located within 5 minutes walk to the Naiyang beach, 3 mi…
$104,014
2 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/7
Invest in a unique property with stunning views of the Andaman Sea!Great for both permanent …
$201,475
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/7
Discover the epitome of tranquil living in Naiyang, Phuket – an exquisite retreat situated j…
$81,648
Condo 1 bedroom in Sakhu, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
NYG6213: Cozy one-bedroom apartment of 36 sq.m. in a brand new condominium at an affordable …
$93,007
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 700 m²
Floor 1/2
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Who it's for: This project is ideal for those seeking luxu…
$1,76M
2 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 3/5
Get a complimentary roundtrip ticket to Phuket!*Who it’s for: This project is ideal for thos…
$286,136
Properties features in Sakhu, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
