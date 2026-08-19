Residential properties for sale in Phangnga Province, Thailand

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Residential properties for sale in Phang-nga Province, Thailand

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Thai Mueang
8
51 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Takua Thung, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Takua Thung, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
PHA22013 Experience the epitome of luxury in our 3-bedroom villa in Phang Nga, Phuket…
$560,139
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3 bedroom apartment in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 285 m²
PHA6718 The new complex of villas on Natai Beach will give you relaxation and inspira…
$2,27M
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 050 m²
One-of-a-kind Mansion directly on the Beach, Totally Renovated and Ready to Move in. This ex…
$7,42M
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
4 bedroom apartment in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 850 m²
PHA21900 Nestled along the pristine shores of Natai Beach, this one-of-a-kind colonia…
$7,40M
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3 bedroom apartment in Takua Thung, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Takua Thung, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 385 m²
PHA22759 Discover a thoughtfully designed single-storey villa offering privacy, moder…
$965,862
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Takua Thung, Thailand
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Takua Thung, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 500 m²
PHA22488 This remarkable 6-bedroom seaside villa offers a perfect escape for families…
$7,39M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Takua Thung, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Takua Thung, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 183 m²
Discover an Exclusive Beachfront Retreat at Aleenta Resort Experience the ultimate in luxury…
$2,36M
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 050 m²
One-of-a-kind Mansion directly on the Beach, Totally Renovated and Ready to Move in. This ex…
$7,42M
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Phang-nga Province, Thailand
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Phang-nga Province, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 200 m²
PHA22485 This stunning six-bedroom beachfront mansion offers an unparalleled living e…
$4,53M
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3 bedroom apartment in Khok Kloi, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Khok Kloi, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 615 m²
PHA7134 A seafront villa offers the highest level of luxury and comfort. Natai beach …
$3,03M
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2 bedroom apartment in Bang Nai Si, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Bang Nai Si, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 323 m²
Exclusive Tropical Living by the Andaman Sea ThaiLife Residences is a luxury beachfront vill…
$502,814
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 050 m²
One-of-a-kind Mansion directly on the Beach, Totally Renovated and Ready to Move in. This ex…
$7,42M
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2 bedroom apartment in Ban Po Daeng, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Ban Po Daeng, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 368 m²
PHA6450 A new complex of luxury villas located on the Andaman Sea, surrounded by rain…
$1,26M
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4 bedroom apartment in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
PHA21957 Discover the unspoiled beauty of Natai Beach just north of Phuket, where the…
$2,38M
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4 bedroom apartment in Takua Pa, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Takua Pa, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 066 m²
PHA5532 This expansive 4-bedroom villa, nestled on the tranquil Ko Kho Khao Island in…
$1,36M
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2 bedroom apartment in Bang Nai Si, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Bang Nai Si, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 323 m²
Exclusive Tropical Living by the Andaman Sea ThaiLife Residences is a luxury beachfront vill…
$502,814
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2 bedroom apartment in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 296 m²
PHA6738 Apartments in a 5-star resort hotel located on the shores of the Andaman Sea …
$854,591
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3 bedroom apartment in Ban Po Daeng, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Ban Po Daeng, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 521 m²
PHA6582 A new resort with a country club, tennis, and golf. This is an opportunity to…
$1,84M
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5 bedroom apartment in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
5 bedroom apartment
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 053 m²
PHA5371 A new hi-end project consisting of 37 villas and 24 apartments offers luxury …
$5,44M
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4 bedroom apartment in Ban Po Daeng, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Ban Po Daeng, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 644 m²
PHA6583 Advantages of the new project in Phang Nga Province: This is a modern resort …
$2,10M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Sam Chong, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Sam Chong, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
There are only 15 luxury villas with private pools. This area is actively developing and a s…
$566,000
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Phang-nga Province, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Phang-nga Province, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 988 m²
Number of floors 1
Located directly on the pristine sands of Natai Beach, just 15 minutes from Sarasin Bridge a…
$8,57M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Po Daeng, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Po Daeng, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 368 m²
Number of floors 1
Exclusive collection of luxury private pool villas within the master-planned Aquella Beach •…
$1,42M
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Apartment 6 bedrooms in Phang-nga Province, Thailand
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Phang-nga Province, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 m²
PHA22486 The ultimate beachfront lifestyle with this expansive 6-bedroom villa set on…
$6,49M
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2 bedroom apartment in Bang Nai Si, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Bang Nai Si, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 323 m²
Exclusive Tropical Living by the Andaman Sea ThaiLife Residences is a luxury beachfront vill…
$502,814
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Villa 1 bedroom in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Villa 1 bedroom
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it is suitable for: Ideal for those seeking a co…
$968,301
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Villa 1 bedroom in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Villa 1 bedroom
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/2
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for those looking for a com…
$377,547
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 585 m²
Floor 1/1
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Suitable for: Ideal for those who appreciate an exclusive …
$1,99M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it is suitable for: Ideal for those seeking a co…
$918,476
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ban Khao Pi Lai, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 053 m²
Floor 1/2
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for those looking for a com…
$4,42M
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Property types in Phang-nga Province

apartments
houses

Properties features in Phang-nga Province, Thailand

with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
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Luxury
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