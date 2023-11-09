Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential
  4. Phangnga Province

Residential properties for sale in Phangnga Province, Thailand

apartments
5
houses
3
8 properties total found
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Phangnga Province, Thailand
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Phangnga Province, Thailand
€207,397
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Phangnga Province, Thailand
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Phangnga Province, Thailand
€276,969
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Phangnga Province, Thailand
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Phangnga Province, Thailand
€532,313
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view in Phangnga Province, Thailand
Apartment with sea view, with mountain view
Phangnga Province, Thailand
€801,916
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view in Phangnga Province, Thailand
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with sea view
Phangnga Province, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 5
€300,474
2 room house with private pool, with lake view in Thai Mueang, Thailand
2 room house with private pool, with lake view
Thai Mueang, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 218 m²
Number of floors 1
€1,09M
4 room house with sea view, with private pool in Thai Mueang, Thailand
4 room house with sea view, with private pool
Thai Mueang, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 342 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa in Ban Nok Na, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa
Ban Nok Na, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 066 m²
PHA5532: 4 Bedroom Villa is located in Ko Kho Khao island at Phangnga Province. Placed…
€824,061

Properties features in Phangnga Province, Thailand

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir