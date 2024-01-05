Residential properties for sale in Ko Samui, Thailand

UAE
Villa 4 rooms with parking, with terrace, with garden
Ko Samui, Thailand
4
221 m²
1
Complex of villas with swimming pools near Fisherman's Village, Samui, Thailand We offer vi…
€329,425
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Ko Samui, Thailand
6
514 m²
3
Complex of villas with a panoramic sea view in a quiet area, near Fisherman's Village, Samui…
€750,103
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with parking, with terrace, with garden
Ko Samui, Thailand
4
209 m²
1
Complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand We offer villas with swimming pools …
€272,483
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Baan Lamai, Thailand
2
63 m²
2
Spacious apartments and villas with private pools, 900 metres to Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailan…
€106,128
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Baan Chaweng Noi, Thailand
3
1
69 m²
3/4
Apartment in the tourist heart of Koh Samui!Great option for investment! High rental yield!P…
€140,924
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Baan Chaweng Noi, Thailand
9
1
35 m²
2/4
Apartment in the tourist heart of Koh Samui!Great option for investment! High rental yield!P…
€71,609
1
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 rooms with parking, with terrace, with garden
Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
3
169 m²
1
Gated complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand We offer unique villas with sw…
€362,557
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with parking, with terrace, with panoramic windows
Baan Lamai, Thailand
4
260 m²
2
Complex of villas with swimming pools in a quiet and picturesque area, Samui, Thailand We o…
€348,497
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms with parking, with terrace, with garden
Ko Samui, Thailand
3
255 m²
1
Single-storey villa with a swimming pool and a garden, Samui, Thailand We offer a villa wit…
€376,329
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with panoramic windows
Baan Lamai, Thailand
4
146 m²
1
Complex of villas with swimming pools near beaches, Samui, Thailand We offer high-quality s…
€241,247
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with parking, with terrace, with panoramic windows
Baan Lamai, Thailand
4
146 m²
1
Complex of villas with swimming pools near beaches, Samui, Thailand We offer high-quality s…
€154,712
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms with parking, with terrace, with garden
Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
3
203 m²
2
New complex of villas with swimming pools near the beach, Maenam, Samui, Thailand We offer …
€183,328
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Ko Samui, Thailand
2
92 m²
4
Residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Samui, Thailand We offer villas and ap…
€205,863
Recommend
Leave a request
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Ko Samui, Thailand
2
72 m²
3
Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic sea view, Samui, Thailand We offer fu…
€225,943
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room apartment
Ko Samui, Thailand
4
4
423 m²
4 Bedroom Seaview Villa at Plai laem with big garden and private swimming. 24 Hour S…
€717,474
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room apartment
Ko Samui, Thailand
3
4
271 m²
Explore the mysterious charm of Koh Samui with the best location The Villa is desira…
€623,600
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
4
3
440 m²
Stunning Seaview 3 Bedroom Villa Price: 22 500 000 THB
€587,074
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
3
4
300 m²
The villa has an unbeatable position offering incredible close ocean views of world-famous C…
€647,069
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
3
3
1 m²
It is the perfect place to relax, get work done or a bit of both! Villa is a 3 bedro…
€623,600
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
4
4
180 m²
Located in Bophut Area, Beachfront Baan Fisherman offers air-conditioned accommodation with …
€1,02M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
3
3
270 m²
Fully furnished, ready to move in. The villa has been added in the company balance sheet, t…
€300,039
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
3
4
180 m²
Price - 13,000,000 - 15,000,000 THB Luxury Villa Project is a private and exclusive …
€339,195
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
3
3
200 m²
Cozy 3 Bedroom villa with amazing sunset views Villa has 2 floors with 3 Bedroom …
€508,761
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
3
3
325 m²
Amazing Residences located in the hills of Bangrak and offering 180 degrees of unparalleled …
€573,988
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
3
3
298 m²
Amazing Residences located in the hills of Bangrak and offering 180 degrees of unparalleled …
€545,296
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
3
3
381 m²
Amazing Residences located in the hills of Bangrak and offering 180 degrees of unparalleled …
€936,647
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
4
4
580 m²
Amazing Residences located in the hills of Bangrak and offering 180 degrees of unparalleled …
€991,437
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
4
4
160 m²
A modern tropical villa with a unique architecture just s step away from school that…
€834,907
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
2
2
209 m²
Amazing Residences located in the hills of Bangrak and offering 180 degrees of unparalleled …
€310,476
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
4
4
1 m²
Our villa is beautifully equipped with everything you desire to make your family & frien…
€691,403
Recommend
Leave a request
