Residential properties for sale in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand

Phuket
76
125 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Floor 6/7
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!* Who It's For: This project is perfect for investors looki…
$702,634
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Kata Charme Villas is a complex consisting of 10 villas with a view of the Andaman Sea in th…
$602,700
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/4
Double apartment within walking distance to the promenade and Nai Harn beach.It features a l…
$121,000
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 2/7
Cozy 1 -spar unit in the & nbsp residential complex; The Title Serenity on Phuket , a combi…
$86,040
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/4
$78,500
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 5/8
✅C1, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom ?60.3 sq.m, 4th - 8th floor ?Mountain view, Sea View.
$219,899
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 3/5
Get a ticket to Phuket for free!*Who is it for: Wanda Vista Resort is ideal for families wit…
$133,886
Leave a request
Apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Area 30 m²
Project - Surin Sands Ostroviphuket
$117,863
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Uncover the allure of this spacious townhouse, boasting a fenced area and situated in a loca…
$75,262
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
The villa is located in the Platinum complex on Ravai with video surveillance and security s…
$447,600
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
In the complex: a modern and elegant six-story condominium, incorporating the highest standa…
$162,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/7
The Aristo 1 Surin apartment has been designed for a perfect holiday in a tropical paradise …
$122,400
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
This luxury villa will appeal to those who are accustomed to choosing the best of a large nu…
$750,000
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
The Baan Varij complex is 23 villas with a plot of 630 to 893 square meters, and a living sp…
$887,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
Botanica Foresta is a 10 project from the developer Botanica Luxury Villas.The most titled d…
$548,300
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/5
Get a ticket to Phuket for free!*Who is it for: Wanda Vista Resort is ideal for families wit…
$175,305
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 2/6
? Cozy in the heart of the magic beach of Bang Tao on Phuket, Thailand, this project is desi…
$132,864
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Complex: Laguna Fairway (Laguna Townhomes II) Property Type: Two-story townhouse with poo…
$770,260
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
The architecturally refined Baba Beachfront Pool Villa with five bedrooms is a place for the…
$4,98M
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 7/7
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!* Who It's For: This project is perfect for investors looki…
$139,149
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Floor 3/5
Get a ticket to Phuket for free!*Who is it for: Wanda Vista Resort is ideal for families wit…
$384,141
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Floor 6/7
Free round-trip tickets to Phuket!* Who is it for: Wanda Vista Resort is perfect for familie…
$322,393
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 3/5
Get a ticket to Phuket for free!*Who is it for: Wanda Vista Resort is ideal for families wit…
$361,238
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
PHU3319: This 2-storey 4 bedroom family house located near British International School and …
$328,259
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 2
This luxurious 5-bedroom villa and pool is part of the exclusive   Layan   Hills. The are…
$1,49M
Leave a request
1 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
An improved family loft is ideal for a budget family vacation, but still offers the full ra…
$262,300
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 8
Access to hiking to Karon beach, just 600 meters away. 35% income for years 5 and 20% increa…
$109,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
Mono Luxury Villas Pasak project by developer The Attitude Club. Among the most famous compl…
$327,600
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 4
Beachfront Condominium by Blue Horizon Development Developer. One of the largest companies…
$92,400
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 room apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 4/7
Are you ready to open the door to the fabulous world, where every day is an adventure? Where…
$42,774
Leave a request

