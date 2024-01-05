Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Surat Thani Province, Thailand

Ko Samui
107
113 properties total found
Villa 4 rooms with parking, with terrace, with garden in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 4 rooms with parking, with terrace, with garden
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 4
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of villas with swimming pools near Fisherman's Village, Samui, Thailand We offer vi…
€329,425
Villa 6 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 6 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 6
Area 514 m²
Number of floors 3
Complex of villas with a panoramic sea view in a quiet area, near Fisherman's Village, Samui…
€750,103
Villa 4 rooms with parking, with terrace, with garden in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 4 rooms with parking, with terrace, with garden
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 4
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand We offer villas with swimming pools …
€272,483
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view in Baan Lamai, Thailand
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Baan Lamai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious apartments and villas with private pools, 900 metres to Lamai Beach, Samui, Thailan…
€106,128
Villa 2 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Moo 7, Thailand
Villa 2 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Moo 7, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 2
Ultra-modern villa in close proximity to the beach!Great option for permanent residence, inv…
€122,676
Villa 5 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Moo 7, Thailand
Villa 5 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Moo 7, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 344 m²
Number of floors 1
Ultra-modern villa in close proximity to the beach!Great option for permanent residence, inv…
€280,141
Villa 4 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Moo 7, Thailand
Villa 4 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Moo 7, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 283 m²
Number of floors 1
Ultra-modern villa in close proximity to the beach!Great option for permanent residence, inv…
€246,268
Villa 3 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking in Moo 7, Thailand
Villa 3 rooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with parking
Moo 7, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 1
Ultra-modern villa in close proximity to the beach!Great option for permanent residence, inv…
€167,536
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Baan Chaweng Noi, Thailand
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Baan Chaweng Noi, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 3/4
Apartment in the tourist heart of Koh Samui!Great option for investment! High rental yield!P…
€141,284
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Baan Chaweng Noi, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Baan Chaweng Noi, Thailand
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2/4
Apartment in the tourist heart of Koh Samui!Great option for investment! High rental yield!P…
€71,791
Villa 3 rooms with parking, with terrace, with garden in Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
Villa 3 rooms with parking, with terrace, with garden
Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
Rooms 3
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 1
Gated complex of villas with swimming pools, Samui, Thailand We offer unique villas with sw…
€362,557
Villa 4 rooms with parking, with terrace, with panoramic windows in Baan Lamai, Thailand
Villa 4 rooms with parking, with terrace, with panoramic windows
Baan Lamai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools in a quiet and picturesque area, Samui, Thailand We o…
€348,497
Villa 3 rooms with parking, with terrace, with garden in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 3 rooms with parking, with terrace, with garden
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 3
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 1
Single-storey villa with a swimming pool and a garden, Samui, Thailand We offer a villa wit…
€376,329
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with panoramic windows in Baan Lamai, Thailand
3 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with panoramic windows
Baan Lamai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of villas with swimming pools near beaches, Samui, Thailand We offer high-quality s…
€241,247
Villa 4 rooms with parking, with terrace, with panoramic windows in Baan Lamai, Thailand
Villa 4 rooms with parking, with terrace, with panoramic windows
Baan Lamai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of villas with swimming pools near beaches, Samui, Thailand We offer high-quality s…
€154,712
Villa 3 rooms with parking, with terrace, with garden in Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
Villa 3 rooms with parking, with terrace, with garden
Baan Mae Nam, Thailand
Rooms 3
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools near the beach, Maenam, Samui, Thailand We offer …
€183,328
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view in Ko Samui, Thailand
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 4
Residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Samui, Thailand We offer villas and ap…
€205,863
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view in Ko Samui, Thailand
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with sea view
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury residence with a swimming pool and a panoramic sea view, Samui, Thailand We offer fu…
€225,943
4 room apartment in Ko Samui, Thailand
4 room apartment
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 423 m²
4 Bedroom Seaview Villa at Plai laem with big garden and private swimming.   24 Hour S…
€719,304
3 room apartment in Ko Samui, Thailand
3 room apartment
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 271 m²
Explore the mysterious charm of Koh Samui with the best location   The Villa is desira…
€625,192
Villa 4 rooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 4 rooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 440 m²
Stunning Seaview 3 Bedroom Villa Price: 22 500 000 THB
€588,572
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
The villa has an unbeatable position offering incredible close ocean views of world-famous C…
€648,720
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 m²
It is the perfect place to relax, get work done or a bit of both!   Villa is a 3 bedro…
€625,192
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Located in Bophut Area, Beachfront Baan Fisherman offers air-conditioned accommodation with …
€1,02M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Fully furnished, ready to move in. The villa has been added in the company balance sheet, t…
€300,804
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Price - 13,000,000 - 15,000,000 THB   Luxury Villa Project is a private and exclusive …
€340,061
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Cozy 3 Bedroom villa with amazing sunset views   Villa has 2 floors with 3 Bedroom  …
€510,059
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 325 m²
Amazing Residences located in the hills of Bangrak and offering 180 degrees of unparalleled …
€575,453
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 298 m²
Amazing Residences located in the hills of Bangrak and offering 180 degrees of unparalleled …
€546,688
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ko Samui, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ko Samui, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 381 m²
Amazing Residences located in the hills of Bangrak and offering 180 degrees of unparalleled …
€939,037
Property types in Surat Thani Province

apartments
houses

Properties features in Surat Thani Province, Thailand

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
