Residential properties for sale in Lop Buri Province, Thailand

apartments
8
houses
7
15 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Khok Tum, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Khok Tum, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 6/7
The best location for renting 900 meters by private and private road (10 minutes walk) to Na…
$141,943
1 bedroom apartment in Khok Tum, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Khok Tum, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 7/7
Expandable living, infinitive happiness amongst architectural settings. Consist of high qual…
$146,807
Villa 3 bedrooms in Khok Tum, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Khok Tum, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 365 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with ocean view and private garden Newest villas with swimming pools Panoramic sea v…
$548,845
Villa 6 bedrooms in Khok Tum, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Khok Tum, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 640 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive villa project 30 meters from the beach The third stage of the condominium. The com…
$1,40M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Khok Tum, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Khok Tum, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Stand alone villa 200 m away a beach Resale villas near the Rawai beach The villas are locat…
$301,289
1 bedroom apartment in Khok Tum, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Khok Tum, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 6
A beachfront apartment complex on Phuket The project has 96 luxurious beachfront apartments …
$201,499
1 bedroom apartment in Khok Tum, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Khok Tum, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 8/8
Freehold apartments in central Phuket Apartments complex in the center of Phuket, designed t…
$53,733
1 bedroom apartment in Khok Tum, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Khok Tum, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 5/7
Exclusive apartment project 173 apartments: 112 studios and 61 apartments with 2 bedrooms, 6…
$104,588
1 bedroom apartment in Khok Tum, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Khok Tum, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 5/5
Environment-friendly condo 10m from a beach Exclusive apartment project on the first coastli…
$99,790
Villa 2 bedrooms in Khok Tum, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Khok Tum, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Villa complex in Japanese village Phuket is the free and safe place they are looking for. We…
$152,564
Villa 4 bedrooms in Khok Tum, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Khok Tum, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 410 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive villa project on the first coastline. The third stage of the condominium. The comp…
$887,555
1 bedroom apartment in Khok Tum, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Khok Tum, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 7/7
Located 500 meters from Kata Beach and 900 meters from Karon Beach. The apartment complex is…
$119,940
Villa 3 bedrooms in Khok Tum, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Khok Tum, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa complex in National park by a beach The villas complex is located in 6 minutes drive f…
$350,225
1 bedroom apartment in Khok Tum, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Khok Tum, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Apartments surrounded by lakes and beaches The functional positioning of the product is the …
$86,357
Villa 5 bedrooms in Khok Tum, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Khok Tum, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 790 m²
Number of floors 3
A unique project just 500 meters from Kata Beach. Only 3 exclusive villas with 5 bedrooms, b…
$1,39M
