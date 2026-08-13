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Residential properties for sale in Laem Chabang, Thailand

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houses
5
7 properties total found
House in Laem Chabang, Thailand
House
Laem Chabang, Thailand
$119,494
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Laem Chabang, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Laem Chabang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
House for Sale Nong Pla Lai East Pattaya Spacious Family Home House for sale in Nong…
$242,830
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Laem Chabang, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Laem Chabang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Two-Storey Twin House for Sale Laem Chabang – North Pattaya Area This two-storey twin house …
$99,105
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Townhouse in Laem Chabang, Thailand
Townhouse
Laem Chabang, Thailand
Cozy townhouse - fully furnished by IKEA, free registration, first year free maintenance of …
$71,059
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Laem Chabang, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Laem Chabang, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
House for Sale Nong Pla Lai East Pattaya Modern Family House for sale in Nong Pla Lai offers…
$273,526
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Townhouse in Laem Chabang, Thailand
Townhouse
Laem Chabang, Thailand
This is not just a townhouse — it’s a ready-made investment you can move into today. No hid…
$65,113
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Laem Chabang, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Laem Chabang, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Residential House for Sale in East Pattaya This spacious residential property sits on 1 rai …
$337,575
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch

Properties features in Laem Chabang, Thailand

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