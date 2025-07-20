Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Krabi Province
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Krabi Province, Thailand

houses
3
3 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ko Lanta, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ko Lanta, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 311 m²
My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and current prices need to be specified …
$447,807
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ko Lanta, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ko Lanta, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 318 m²
My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and current prices need to be specified …
$525,015
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ko Lanta, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ko Lanta, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 272 m²
My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and current prices need to be specified …
$401,482
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
TekceTekce
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Krabi Province, Thailand

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go