Residential properties for sale in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, Thailand

1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Hua Hin, Thailand
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Hua Hin, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 6/8
€69,091
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Hua Hin, Thailand
3 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Hua Hin, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 3/8
€204,765
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace in Hua Hin, Thailand
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with terrace
Hua Hin, Thailand
Rooms 2
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 8
New residential complex of turnkey apartments in Nong Kai, Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Tha…
€38,536
