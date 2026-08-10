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Residential properties for sale in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, Thailand

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Hua Hin
7
8 properties total found
House in Hua Hin, Thailand
House
Hua Hin, Thailand
$238,749
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Apartment in Hua Hin, Thailand
Apartment
Hua Hin, Thailand
Experience the perfect blend of comfort and luxury in this stunning 1-bedroom condominium in…
$71,814
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Hua Hin, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Hua Hin, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Emerald Valley Hua Hin – A True Gem Discovered.  Land area: 480 square meters | 120 square w…
$289,139
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
TekceTekce
3 bedroom house in Hua Hin, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Hua Hin, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Emerald Valley Hua Hin – A True Gem Discovered. Land area: 400 square meters | 100 square wa…
$168,539
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
6 bedroom house in Hua Hin City Municipality, Thailand
6 bedroom house
Hua Hin City Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Luxury 6-Bedroom Private Villa for Sale – Hua Hin This exceptional 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom lux…
$740,187
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Villa in Hua Hin, Thailand
Villa
Hua Hin, Thailand
$1,497
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Hua Hin, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Hua Hin, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Emerald Valley Hua Hin – A True Gem Discovered.  Land area: 320 square meters | 80 square wa…
$147,434
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Hua Hin, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Hua Hin, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 8
New residential complex of turnkey apartments in Nong Kai, Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Tha…
$40,088
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Property types in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province

houses

Properties features in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, Thailand

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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