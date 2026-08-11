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Residential properties for sale in Phuket, Thailand

;
apartments
35
houses
34
69 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3/7
The Aristo 1 Surin apartment has been designed for a perfect holiday in a tropical paradise …
$122,400
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2 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
In the complex: A new and absolutely unique project is only 300 m from the most popular and …
$243,000
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6 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
6 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
The villa is located on a hill in a very quiet area in a guarded complex. The villa is locat…
$1,89M
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4 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
The villa is located in The Lake House in Bangtao. The terrace overlooks the lake. The vil…
$981,300
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3 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
Botanica Foresta is a 10 project from the developer Botanica Luxury Villas.The most titled d…
$548,300
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4 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
The Baan Varij complex is 23 villas with a plot of 630 to 893 square meters, and a living sp…
$887,000
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3 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
Botanica Villas 8 - Nature project. The complex includes villas 9 on bedrooms 3 and 4. To da…
$636,600
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1 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
In the complex: A modern and stylish six-story condominium, embodying the highest standards …
$112,000
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2 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
The LAPISTA Lake View Tha Maprao complex consists of 23 villas in rooms 2, 3 and 4.The compl…
$496,300
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1 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 4
Himalai project by Blue Horizon Development Developer. One of the largest companies in South…
$122,300
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1 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 7
We present to your attention the apartments in the condominium VIP KATA 2 phase of construct…
$104,400
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2 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
In the complex: A modern and stylish six-story condominium, embodying the highest standards …
$232,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 6
Ocean Pearl Layan is a condominium complex with a hotel license 850 m from Laian Beach and a…
$99,800
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Characteristic of the property: luxury villas, the location of which enables you to achieve …
$700,000
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1 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 7
Delsk Corporation was founded in 2005 in Hong Kong. Headquarters in Beijing. Today, it emplo…
$111,400
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3 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Kata Charme Villas is a complex consisting of 10 villas with a view of the Andaman Sea in th…
$602,700
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1 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
In the complex: a modern and elegant six-story condominium, incorporating the highest standa…
$162,000
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1 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
An improved family loft is ideal for a budget family vacation, but still offers the full ra…
$262,300
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1 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 7
The developer of such projects in Phuket as: Diamond condominium Taya Villas Location. The p…
$92,000
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2 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 61 m²
In the complex: A new and absolutely unique project is only 300 m from the most popular and …
$201,000
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
The architecturally refined Baba Beachfront Pool Villa with five bedrooms is a place for the…
$4,98M
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2 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 5
If your favorite beach is Bangtao, you can't find a better place. Diamond Condominium Apartm…
$149,200
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2 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
The villa is located in the cottage village “Wings” next to the beaches of Bang Tao and Loya…
$207,700
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1 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 4
Blue Horizon Development Developer Grand Himalai Project. One of the largest companies in So…
$165,390
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1 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 8
Access to hiking to Karon beach, just 600 meters away. 35% income for years 5 and 20% increa…
$109,000
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2 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
The third phase of Himmapana Villas is a small elite village located on one of the hills of …
$619,967
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1 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 7
His apartment in Phuket, especially 300 meters from Surin Beach and 900 meters from Bang Tao…
$124,900
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Japanese style villas next to the sea A new set of villas with 3 bedrooms, pools and a gar…
$542,388
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Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
3 bedroom house in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
Put for sale three bedroom villa from the owner in full configuration at the Kokyang Estate …
$397,700
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1 bedroom apartment in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 4
Beachfront Condominium by Blue Horizon Development Developer. One of the largest companies…
$92,400
Leave a request

Properties features in Phuket, Thailand

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury

Frequently asked questions about Phuket real estate

What are the advantages of buying property in Phuket?

Housing in a popular Thai resort is well suited for permanent residence. The owner has year-round access to the best beaches and restaurants in Asia. The purchased property can also be rented out and bring passive financial income.

Are there taxes and fees when buying a home in Phuket?

Yes, foreigners who purchase a house or apartment in leasehold zones pay a tax on the transfer of ownership of the property. Its size is 1.1% of the cadastral value of real estate in Phuket. If housing is purchased in freehold zones, the tax contribution is 2%. There is also a tax for the capital repair fund for apartments purchased in new buildings.

Where is the best place to buy housing in Phuket?

The most convenient areas for living are Patong and Karon. They are distinguished by their proximity to the beaches and well-thought-out infrastructure. The property purchased here will be well rented out.

What are the property prices in Phuket?

Cost per sq. meters ranges from 1,500 to 3,000 euros depending on the location of the objects. The closer to the beach areas, the more expensive the prices. Prices for villas may be 20% higher than the market average.
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