Residential properties for sale in Phuket, Thailand

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Frequently asked questions about Phuket real estate
What are the advantages of buying property in Phuket?
Housing in a popular Thai resort is well suited for permanent residence. The owner has year-round access to the best beaches and restaurants in Asia. The purchased property can also be rented out and bring passive financial income.
Are there taxes and fees when buying a home in Phuket?
Yes, foreigners who purchase a house or apartment in leasehold zones pay a tax on the transfer of ownership of the property. Its size is 1.1% of the cadastral value of real estate in Phuket. If housing is purchased in freehold zones, the tax contribution is 2%. There is also a tax for the capital repair fund for apartments purchased in new buildings.
Where is the best place to buy housing in Phuket?
The most convenient areas for living are Patong and Karon. They are distinguished by their proximity to the beaches and well-thought-out infrastructure. The property purchased here will be well rented out.
What are the property prices in Phuket?
Cost per sq. meters ranges from 1,500 to 3,000 euros depending on the location of the objects. The closer to the beach areas, the more expensive the prices. Prices for villas may be 20% higher than the market average.