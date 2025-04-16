Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ratsada, Thailand

apartments
7
houses
8
15 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Furnitured, with Air conditioner in Ratsada, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Furnitured, with Air conditioner
Ratsada, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 013 m²
Floor 1/2
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Oxy Siray Residence is ideal for …
$2,08M
Condo 1 bedroom in Ratsada, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Ratsada, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
KTH5090: These one-bedroom apartments are located on the second floor in a condominium. The …
$76,241
1 room apartment in Ratsada, Thailand
1 room apartment
Ratsada, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 2/7
A great opportunity to purchase your perfect apartment in a new house! A cozy apartment on t…
$78,000
1 room apartment in Ratsada, Thailand
1 room apartment
Ratsada, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3
Your dream of luxurious housing by the sea becomes a reality in the new premium complex in P…
$84,523
Villa 4 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Furnitured, with Air conditioner in Ratsada, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Furnitured, with Air conditioner
Ratsada, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 017 m²
Floor 1/2
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Oxy Siray Residence is ideal for …
$2,09M
Villa in Ratsada, Thailand
Villa
Ratsada, Thailand
PHU5486: Family 3 Bedroom House in Phuket Town, ideally located near Big Supercheap, Univers…
$102,108
Condo 2 bedrooms in Ratsada, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Ratsada, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 195 m²
PHU4873: Stunning views, endless sandy beach and lush verdure, isn’t it a fairy tale? This c…
$509,939
Condo 1 bedroom in Ratsada, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Ratsada, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
PHU5396: This condo is located on the hillside in natural peaceful area of Phuket Town, very…
$81,791
Villa 4 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Furnitured, with Air conditioner in Ratsada, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Furnitured, with Air conditioner
Ratsada, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 373 m²
Floor 1/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: Oxy Siray Residence is ideal for those…
$2,59M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ratsada, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ratsada, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 013 m²
Floor 3/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: Oxy Siray Residence is ideal for those…
$2,14M
1 room apartment in Ratsada, Thailand
1 room apartment
Ratsada, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/8
$105,117
2 bedroom apartment in Ratsada, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Ratsada, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/8
Investment property! The house is completed! Ready to move in!Ground floor apartment with pa…
$198,466
Villa 4 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Furnitured, with Air conditioner in Ratsada, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Furnitured, with Air conditioner
Ratsada, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 013 m²
Floor 1/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: Oxy Siray Residence is ideal for those…
$2,03M
Villa 5 bedrooms with Balcony, with Furnitured, with Air conditioner in Ratsada, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms with Balcony, with Furnitured, with Air conditioner
Ratsada, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 013 m²
Number of floors 2
Invest in a luxury villa that provides high yield and price growth.Laguna Phuket and Layan a…
$2,25M
Villa 4 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Furnitured, with Air conditioner in Ratsada, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Furnitured, with Air conditioner
Ratsada, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 017 m²
Floor 1/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: Oxy Siray Residence is ideal for those…
$2,04M
