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Residential properties for sale in Bang Lamung Subdistrict, Thailand

houses
7
16 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Bang Lamung, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Three Storey Office 2 Bedrooms for sale East Pattaya Located in East Pattaya, this three sto…
$340,672
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3 bedroom house in Bang Lamung, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 Bedrooms House in Rong Po for Sale – This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom house has a spacious land …
$185,821
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3 bedroom house in Bang Lamung Subdistrict, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Bang Lamung Subdistrict, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Single storey pool villa for sale in Pattaya East This well designed single storey pool vil…
$123,571
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OneOne
4 bedroom house in Bang Lamung, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Charming 4-Bedroom Thai-Style House for Sale – Quiet Coastal Living in Bang Lamung, Just 200…
$185,821
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5 bedroom house in Bang Lamung, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Luxury Pool Villa for Sale in North Pattaya Discover this stunning 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom poo…
$461,456
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2 bedroom house in Bang Lamung, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 Bedrooms Nordic Minimalist Single House for Sale in Nong Pla Lai –This stylish Nordic-insp…
$74,019
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4 bedroom house in Bang Lamung, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
4 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms Single House for Sale in East Pattaya. Ownerships Thai Name. Sitting …
$337,575
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4 bedroom house in Bang Lamung, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
4 Bedrooms Townhouse in Rong Po for Sale - This 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom townhouse is situated …
$130,075
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2 bedroom house in Bang Lamung, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Single-Storey Townhome for Sale East Pattaya Fully Renovated and Ready to Move In This newl…
$52,340
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4 bedroom house in Bang Lamung, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
House for Sale Modern 2 Storey in East Pattaya This modern two-storey house is located in Ea…
$129,765
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3 bedroom house in Bang Lamung, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
3 Bedrooms House in Rong Po for Sale - This 3-bedroom, 4-bathroom home sits on a 324 SQM lan…
$216,482
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4 bedroom house in Bang Lamung, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
4 Bedrooms House for Sale in East Pattaya – This spacious 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom property is …
$370,094
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3 bedroom house in Bang Lamung, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 Bedrooms House in East Pattaya for Sale – This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom single-storey house i…
$95,481
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3 bedroom house in Bang Lamung, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Detached home for sale in East Pattaya This detached home is located in a residential area o…
$129,765
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3 bedroom townthouse in Bang Lamung, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Beautiful 3-Bedroom Townhouse for Sale – Rong Po, Pattaya This beautifully designed 2-storey…
$80,213
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4 bedroom house in Bang Lamung, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Pool Villa 3 Bedroom for Sale near Sukhumvit North Pattaya This renovated pool villa offers …
$356,157
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Properties features in Bang Lamung Subdistrict, Thailand

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