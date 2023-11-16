Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

Pattaya
559
Bang Sare
6
Na Chom Thian
6
566 properties total found
1 room apartment in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3/8
€47,255
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 5/8
€51,801
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning in Pattaya, Thailand
3 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with air conditioning
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
€240,437
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 8/8
€41,510
1 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with restaurant in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with restaurant
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 43/51
High-quality project - an opportunity to enjoy your holiday in condominiums from a studio of…
€188,413
1 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with restaurant in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with restaurant
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 14/51
High-quality project - an opportunity to enjoy your holiday in condominiums from a studio of…
€129,673
1 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with restaurant in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with restaurant
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 8/51
High-quality project - an opportunity to enjoy your holiday in condominiums from a studio of…
€78,901
1 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with restaurant in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with restaurant
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 30/51
High-quality project - an opportunity to enjoy your holiday in condominiums from a studio of…
€116,373
1 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with restaurant in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with restaurant
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 40/51
High-quality project - an opportunity to enjoy your holiday in condominiums from a studio of…
€177,330
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 9/40
The project consists of studios (23.70 - 27.00 sq.m), 1 bedroom, (39.50 - 51.50 sq.m), and 2…
€216,177
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Pattaya, Thailand
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 5/40
The project consists of studios (23.70 - 27.00 sq.m), 1 bedroom, (39.50 - 51.50 sq.m), and 2…
€304,453
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 3/40
The project consists of studios (23.70 - 27.00 sq.m), 1 bedroom, (39.50 - 51.50 sq.m), and 2…
€91,128
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 2/40
The project consists of studios (23.70 - 27.00 sq.m), 1 bedroom, (39.50 - 51.50 sq.m), and 2…
€136,628
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 7/40
The project consists of studios (23.70 - 27.00 sq.m), 1 bedroom, (39.50 - 51.50 sq.m), and 2…
€91,796
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 22/43
Studio of 31.77 square meters overlooking the city in an elite area of Pattaya just 280 mete…
€77,846
3 room apartment in good condition, with restaurant, with кондиционер in Pattaya, Thailand
3 room apartment in good condition, with restaurant, with кондиционер
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 8/8
New properties from an efficient 20-square-meter studio to a 50-square-meter two-bedroom. Pr…
€45,586
1 room apartment in good condition, with restaurant, with кондиционер in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with restaurant, with кондиционер
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 3/8
New properties from an efficient 20-square-meter studio to a 50-square-meter two-bedroom. Pr…
€53,563
2 room apartment in good condition, with restaurant, with кондиционер in Pattaya, Thailand
2 room apartment in good condition, with restaurant, with кондиционер
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 6/8
New properties from an efficient 20-square-meter studio to a 50-square-meter two-bedroom. Pr…
€106,799
2 room apartment in good condition, with restaurant, with кондиционер in Pattaya, Thailand
2 room apartment in good condition, with restaurant, with кондиционер
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 4/8
New properties from an efficient 20-square-meter studio to a 50-square-meter two-bedroom. Pr…
€107,190
1 room apartment in good condition, with restaurant, with кондиционер in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with restaurant, with кондиционер
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 8/8
New properties from an efficient 20-square-meter studio to a 50-square-meter two-bedroom. Pr…
€53,705
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 10/46
Apartments from studio 22.70 - 47 sq.m prices started 2.7 - 8.1 M THB. Beach view from the r…
€112,924
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 10/46
Apartments from studio 22.70 - 47 sq.m prices started 2.7 - 8.1 M THB. Beach view from the r…
€75,283
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 36/46
Apartments from studio 22.70 - 47 sq.m prices started 2.7 - 8.1 M THB. Beach view from the r…
€197,868
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 8/46
Apartments from studio 22.70 - 47 sq.m prices started 2.7 - 8.1 M THB. Beach view from the r…
€72,594
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 14/30
Apartments from 27 square meters with one bedroom to penthouses of 191 square meters prices …
€155,835
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 7/30
Apartments from 27 square meters with one bedroom to penthouses of 191 square meters prices …
€215,765
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Pattaya, Thailand
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 98 m²
Floor 26/30
Apartments from 27 square meters with one bedroom to penthouses of 191 square meters prices …
€494,988
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Pattaya, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 10/30
Apartments from 27 square meters with one bedroom to penthouses of 191 square meters prices …
€91,683
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Pattaya, Thailand
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 12/30
Apartments from 27 square meters with one bedroom to penthouses of 191 square meters prices …
€409,123
2 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with restaurant in Pattaya, Thailand
2 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with restaurant
Pattaya, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 27/47
Luxury apartments from 29.9 to 85 square meters. Prices from 3 4.99 to 10.099.000 bht. The r…
€135,145

