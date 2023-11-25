Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential
  4. Bang Sare

Residential properties for sale in Bang Sare, Thailand

apartments
6
7 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Bang Sare, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Bang Sare, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 278 m²
Floor 4/4
4-storey villas with 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms and 2 parking spaces, and a pool on the roof in…
€311,540
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Bang Sare, Thailand
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Bang Sare, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 4/8
Each unit is created as a sanctuary that evokes the tranquility of the building's surroundin…
€132,903
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Bang Sare, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Bang Sare, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 7/8
Each unit is created as a sanctuary that evokes the tranquility of the building's surroundin…
€118,475
1 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with кондиционер in Bang Sare, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with кондиционер
Bang Sare, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 5/8
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€60,750
1 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with кондиционер in Bang Sare, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with stove, with кондиционер
Bang Sare, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/8
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€80,739
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Bang Sare, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Bang Sare, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/8
Each unit is created as a sanctuary that evokes the tranquility of the building's surroundin…
€119,881
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Bang Sare, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Bang Sare, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/8
Each unit is created as a sanctuary that evokes the tranquility of the building's surroundin…
€120,371
