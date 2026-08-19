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Residential properties for sale in Bang Sare, Thailand

;
apartments
29
houses
25
54 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Bang Sare, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Le Beach Condo Bang Saray Sea View Condo for Sale Le Beach Condo Bang Saray offers a relaxin…
$69,901
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
2 bedroom house in Bang Sare, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 Bedroom House for sale in Bang Saray Sattahip This modern style house is located in Bang S…
$71,231
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Condo 1 bedroom in Bang Sare, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Studio Condo for Sale at Pure Sunset Na Jomtien Pattaya This studio condo is located in the …
$106,371
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
4 bedroom house in Bang Sare, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 289 m²
Dream Family Home in the Heart of Bangsaray – Ready to Move In Experience the perfect blend …
$407,220
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 2 bedrooms in Bang Sare, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Sea View Condo for Sale Delmare Bangsaray This sea view condo for sale at Delmare Bangsaray …
$303,918
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Bang Sare, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Pool Villa for Sale Bang Saray Large Land Quiet Living This pool villa for sale in Bang Sara…
$395,584
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Condo 3 bedrooms in Bang Sare, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 Bedroom Condo for Sale at Pure Sunset Na Jomtien Pattaya This condominium is located in th…
$511,476
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Bang Sare, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Luxury Pool Villa for Sale | Fully Furnished | Expansive GardenPrime location near Sunplay B…
$375,720
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa in Bang Sare, Thailand
Villa
Bang Sare, Thailand
4-storey villa with 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms 4 parking spaces, and a pool on the roof in an e…
$870,354
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Condo 2 bedrooms in Bang Sare, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Delmare Condominiums: Beachfront Living in Bangsare This stunning 2-bedroom condo at Delmare…
$287,850
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 3 bedrooms in Bang Sare, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
For Sale Del Mare Bangsaray Beachfront 3 Bedroom Sea View Condominium This sea view condomin…
$766,636
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Condo 1 bedroom in Bang Sare, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Sea Saran Condo Pattaya for Sale Ocean View Corner Unit A rare ocean view corner condo for s…
$106,371
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
6 bedroom house in Bang Sare, Thailand
6 bedroom house
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Spacious 6-Bedroom Pool Villa for Sale This expansive pool villa estate offers serene privac…
$1,39M
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Condo 2 bedrooms in Bang Sare, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
ECOndo Bang Saray Condo for Sale Fully Furnished Condo for sale at ECOndo Bang Saray offers …
$197,547
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Condo 1 bedroom in Bang Sare, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 Bedroom Condo for Sale at Pure Sunset Na Jomtien Pattaya This condominium is located in th…
$179,312
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
8 bedroom House in Bang Sare, Thailand
8 bedroom House
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Exquisite 3-Storey Luxury Residence for Sale in Bang Saray OverviewStep into a world of eleg…
$579,577
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Condo 1 bedroom in Bang Sare, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Studio Condo for Sale at Pure Sunset Na Jomtien Pattaya This studio condo is located in the …
$122,996
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Bang Sare, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Luxury Pool Villa for Sale in Bang Saray with 15-Meter Private Swimming Pool This luxury po…
$492,426
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
4 bedroom house in Bang Sare, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury Pool Villa for Sale – Bang Saray Exquisite 4-Bedroom Villa with Private Pool – Fully …
$929,105
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Bang Sare, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
3 Bedrooms House for Sale in Na Jomtien – This spacious and fully furnished home features 3 …
$836,195
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Bang Sare, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 Bedrooms Pool Villa for Sale in Bangsaray - Discover luxury living with this beautifully d…
$709,217
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Bang Sare, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-storey townhouse in a modern style in the area of Bang Saray a few steps from a clean co…
$404,673
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1 bedroom apartment in Bang Sare, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Stunning Ocean and City View Condo – 47 sqm at Sea and Sky Pattaya This beautifully presente…
$87,870
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 3 bedrooms in Bang Sare, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 Bedroom Condo for Sale at Pure Sunset Na Jomtien Pattaya This condominium is located in th…
$544,013
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
5 bedroom house in Bang Sare, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Two Private Pool Villas for Sale for Sale in Bang Saray  This exceptional property offers a …
$516,660
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
2 bedroom house in Bang Sare, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
House for Sale Bang Saray Private Pool Corner Home House for sale in Bang Saray offers a pea…
$151,929
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Condo 1 bedroom in Bang Sare, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
1 Bedroom Condo for Sale at Pure Sunset Na Jomtien Pattaya This condominium is located in th…
$185,390
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Bang Sare, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Bang Sare, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/8
Furnished apartment with sea views in THE BREEZE BEACHSIDE!Assignment from the owner!Ready-m…
$73,204
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Condo 2 bedrooms in Bang Sare, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 Bedroom Sea View for Sale at Pure Sunset Na Jomtien Pattaya This sea view condo is located…
$427,333
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
6 bedroom house in Bang Sare, Thailand
6 bedroom house
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Spacious Private Villa with Swimming Pool for Sale – Bang Saray, Sattahip Available for sale…
$1,36M
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
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