Residential properties for sale in Patong, Thailand

Pa Tong
158
166 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Pa Tong, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 34 m²
PAT5272: Promo - when buying online, the developer is willing to pay you for a plane ticket …
$75,335
2 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
$135,311
Condo 3 bedrooms in Pa Tong, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 128 m²
PAT5999: Phase 1 will be ready to move into at end of November 2021! Modern trends in the de…
$517,347
2 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 7/7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who's it for: Ideal for those who want to enjoy a lu…
$344,429
1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/5
$328,679
Villa 2 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 360 m²
PAT6569: Stylish villa for sale in Patong, surrounded by rainforests and the endless sea. Th…
$410,324
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pa Tong, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 468 m²
Number of floors 2
SALE! NEW Ladarak Pool Villas with Pool and Sea View in Patong, Phuket!Fully furnished and r…
$1,05M
2 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
$558,464
1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: Patong Bay Sea View Residence is perfe…
$100,458
Condo 1 bedroom in Pa Tong, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 57 m²
PAT5998: Modern trends in the design – open floor plan and maximum freedom – are combined in…
$232,517
1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: Patong Bay Sea View Residence is perfe…
$198,046
Condo 2 bedrooms in Pa Tong, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 117 m²
PAT5722: Modern trends in the design – open floor plan and maximum freedom – are combined in…
$188,749
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pa Tong, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 398 m²
Floor 1/2
To the sea 700 mAbout the complex:The exclusive complex includes 26 villas with 2, 3, 4 and …
$1,77M
1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/5
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: The project is ideal for families…
$303,215
2 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
$558,464
2 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Floor 3/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: For seekers of luxurious accommodatio…
$541,643
2 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 184 m²
$558,464
1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
$67,336
1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 3/3
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: Patong Bay Sea View Residence is perfe…
$154,964
2 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: For luxury home seekers with stun…
$527,102
Condo 1 bedroom in Pa Tong, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 37 m²
PAT4776: Super hot deal!  There are following units available: 3,750,000 THB Freehold 4,100,…
$102,108
Condo 1 bedroom in Pa Tong, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 85 m²
PAT6494: Apartments in a modern condominium, located within walking distance from the coast.…
$261,396
Condo 2 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
PAT5075: The Penthouse 2 bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room and kitchen with dining area.B…
$232,517
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pa Tong, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 946 m²
PAT6833: Luxury 4 bedroom villa with a land plot of 2.000 sq.m. Exquisite tropical home with…
$2,72M
1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 5/5
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!* Who it's suitable for: This project is perfect for fami…
$272,673
2 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 6/7
To the sea 530 m, Income guarantee, Full furnitureAbout the complex:The complex includes 3 b…
$100,467
1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 5/5
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!* Who it's suitable for: This project is perfect for fami…
$264,062
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Pa Tong, Thailand
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Floor 3/3
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: For luxury home seekers with stun…
$1,03M
2 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 7/7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who's it for: Ideal for those who want to enjoy a lu…
$394,658
1 bedroom apartment in Pa Tong, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pa Tong, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
$67,336
