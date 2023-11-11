Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kathu, Thailand

apartments
8
houses
10
18 properties total found
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, gym in Kathu, Thailand
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, gym
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 8
Luxury residential complex with swimming pools in the center of Phuket, Thailand We offer o…
€79,462
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Kathu, Thailand
1 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 8
Residence with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Kathu, Phuket, Thailand An id…
€48,448
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Kathu, Thailand
1 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 4/8
Condominium in the center of the Katu district. Just 300 meters to Katu Fresh Market (Si Kor…
€50,038
6 room house with mountain view, with city view, with lake view in Kathu, Thailand
6 room house with mountain view, with city view, with lake view
Kathu, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 948 m²
Number of floors 3
DescriptionTHE PRIVA is a new residential complex located on the territory of the picturesqu…
€1,09M
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with Pool in Kathu, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with Pool
Kathu, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
RESALE. Golf aficionados and enthusiasts will like this vacation style villa’s proximity to …
€395,614
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with Pool in Kathu, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with Pool
Kathu, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
RESALE. Price reduced! A well-maintained, detached, 2 storey corner unit in a gated Thai dev…
Price on request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kathu, Thailand
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kathu, Thailand
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 200 m²
RESALE. Nestled on a hillside, surrounded by tropical greenery and featuring views of forest…
€1,21M
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Kathu, Thailand
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Kathu, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Fairways and mountain views from the balcony of this 6 storey, single building condo located…
€78,615
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, new building in Kathu, Thailand
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, new building
Kathu, Thailand
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 550 m²
RESALE. Panoramic golf course views, green mountains, tranquil lakes, morning fog and quiet …
€518,860
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kathu, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kathu, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 360 m²
RESALE. Sits right on the edge of Loch Palm Golf Course, an idyllic location for golf fans o…
€442,865
4 room house with swimming pool, with mountain view in Kathu, Thailand
4 room house with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kathu, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
€838,561
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with security in Kathu, Thailand
1 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with security
Kathu, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
RESALE. Probably one of the best views in the whole complex, looking over the 100 metre swim…
€47,169
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Kathu, Thailand
2 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 6/6
2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Condominium for saleat Plus Condominium 2, Kathu, PhuketForeigner Fre…
€56,050
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kathu, Thailand
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kathu, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 20 894 m²
RESALE. A charming 2 storey pool villa located in a quiet residential area surrounded by woo…
€222,743
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Kathu, Thailand
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Kathu, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
RESALE. Price reduced from THB14M to THB9.95M! Ideal as a family home, this 4+1 bedroom pool…
Price on request
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Kathu, Thailand
2 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Kathu, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
OTHER RESALE UNITS AVAILABLE. PLEASE CONTACT THAI RESIDENTIAL FOR DETAILS. A 2 bedroom fully…
Price on request
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, new building in Kathu, Thailand
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, new building
Kathu, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
This development is located only 3 km from Central Festival, one of Phuket’s largest shoppin…
€56,341
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Kathu, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Kathu, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
RESALE! Located directly on the 4th fairway with spectacular views across the course, this e…
€943,381
