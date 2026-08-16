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Residential properties for sale in Pathum Thani Province, Thailand

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apartments
3
3 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Tha Khlong Town Municipality, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Tha Khlong Town Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
KAVE Wonderland: Your Magical Investment Opportunity Near Thammasat University STARTING PRIC…
$77,871
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Condo 1 bedroom in Bang Phun, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Bang Phun, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
ATMOZ Kanaal Rangsit: Resort Living by the Water – Smart Investment in Rangsit’s New Urban H…
$75,750
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Condo 1 bedroom in Tha Khlong Town Municipality, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Tha Khlong Town Municipality, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
KAVE Wonderland: Your Magical Investment Opportunity Near Thammasat University Step into a w…
$93,021
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Languages
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