Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Thep Krasatti
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Thep Krasatti, Thailand

Thalang
175
210 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 354 m²
Floor 1/1
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Perfect for those looking for a luxuri…
$835,291
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 314 m²
Floor 1/1
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Ideal for discerning investors and fam…
$559,697
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 614 m²
Floor 1/1
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Alinda Villas is ideal for those …
$1,16M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 432 m²
Floor 1/1
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Ideal for: Alinda Villas are perfect for those seeki…
$798,326
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 328 m²
Floor 1/1
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Perfect for those seeking luxury and …
$698,993
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 352 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: Ideal for those seeking a combination …
$679,041
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Thalang, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 352 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: Ideal for those seeking a combination …
$675,420
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
Anchan Mountain Breeze, a new development phase by the renowned Anchan Villa project develop…
$970,289
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 298 m²
Floor 1/1
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Ideal for those seeking a combination …
$685,987
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
Floor 1/2
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!* Who it’s for: A perfect choice for those seeking a blen…
$623,531
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 280 m²
BAN5870: To buy villa in Phuket with a private swimming pool is possible at Bangtao beach, w…
$232,517
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 709 m²
Floor 1/1
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: An ideal choice for those seeking luxu…
$1,41M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 432 m²
LAY6778: A new phase of an already well-known project, located in one of the most prestigiou…
$708,492
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 325 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: Ideally suited for those striving for…
$606,107
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 353 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Perfect for those who value privacy, l…
$571,178
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 175 m²
LAY4515: The cozy atmosphere will highlight the sophisticated architectural taste of its fut…
$314,582
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
TAL6667: Cozy townhouse for sale in a gated community north of Phuket. The house was built i…
$57,626
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 453 m²
BAN6798: The new luxury complex of first-class residences from one of the most respectable d…
$834,325
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 425 m²
Floor 1/1
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: Ideal for discerning investors and fam…
$858,201
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 560 m²
Floor 1/1
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it’s for: Perfect for those who seek modern luxu…
$1,03M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
Floor 1/1
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Best for: A great choice for those looking for a combinati…
$585,997
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 578 m²
Number of floors 1
A strategic investment in your future! A luxurious villa located in the heart of one of the …
$1,16M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 615 m²
Floor 1/1
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Ideal for: Alinda Villas are perfect for those seeki…
$1,13M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 394 m²
Floor 1/1
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Perfect for: Ideal for families with children, activ…
$800,797
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 354 m²
Floor 1/1
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for those looking for a lux…
$816,479
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 306 m²
Floor 1/1
Tickets to Phuket back are a gift! *Suitable for:Those who dream of a luxurious life on a pa…
$644,243
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 316 m²
Floor 1/1
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for discerning investors an…
$559,493
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 404 m²
Number of floors 2
luxurious villas in the heart of a unique healing resort on Bang Tao A new, outstanding c…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 550 m²
LAY6719: 10th phase of one of the most successful developers in Phuket. This is a new large-…
$1,22M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 444 m²
Floor 1/1
Tickets to Phuket back are a gift! *Suitable for:Those who dream of a luxurious life on a pa…
$880,467
Leave a request

Property types in Thep Krasatti

apartments
houses

Properties features in Thep Krasatti, Thailand

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go