Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Pa Khlok
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Pa Khlok, Thailand

apartments
40
houses
102
157 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 1 724 m²
YAM6228: The real heritage of this luxury villa is its unique view from the panoramic window…
$6,81M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 307 m²
Floor 1/1
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Perfect for: Ideal for families with children, activ…
$685,987
Leave a request
Villa in Thalang, Thailand
Villa
Thalang, Thailand
Area 412 m²
luxurious villas on the beach Bang Tao!   premium villas next to one of the largest sports…
$847,677
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 473 m²
Floor 1/1
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: An ideal choice for those seeking luxu…
$950,307
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 2 360 m²
YAM6867: Cape Yamu is Phuket's most elegant private area, nestled on a wooded peninsula over…
$4,17M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Floor 1/1
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: Suitable for those seeking a combinati…
$143,340
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 260 m²
YAM5112: This delightful duplex condo is located within a beautiful low density, exclusive r…
$476,504
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Pa Khlok, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 3
New villas with a view of the sea, Phuket, Thailand We offer tropical-style villas with swi…
$2,06M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 548 m²
Number of floors 1
An attractive opportunity to invest in a luxury villa in a picturesque area of ​​Phuket, whe…
$1,12M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 341 m²
Floor 1/2
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!* Ideal For: The Botanica Ocean Valley Villas project is pe…
$4,09M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 318 m²
Floor 1/3
Gift roundtrip tickets to Phuket!*Who is it for: This project is ideal for those who seek a …
$641,945
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 8/8
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who is it for: The Royal Lee project is perfect fo…
$106,571
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 6/7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: The project is ideal for family living…
$247,730
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 129 m²
Floor 1/2
Free Tickets to Phuket and Back!* Ideal For: The Botanica Ocean Valley Villas project is pe…
$3,43M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 440 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: The T Forest project is perfect for el…
$659,868
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
NYG6214: This is a spacious apartment with 2 bedrooms, the indoor area of the apartments is …
$164,102
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 829 m²
KKA3900: High Standart Royal Villa with 23-meter private yacht berth. Situated at the foot o…
$4,45M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 832 m²
KKA6722: The world's first three-level penthouse with its own marina. Benefits: Waterfront p…
$2,41M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Area 425 m²
KKA6418: The villa is located in the exclusive area of Phuket, in the territory of a luxury …
$661,989
Leave a request
Villa in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Area 650 m²
PHU4070: This 3 bedrooms house is located in Phuket town, in Soi Thorraneethong, about 500 m…
$1,04M
Leave a request
Condo 4 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Condo 4 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 375 m²
MAI5807: This amazing 4-bedroom apartment with a total area of 375 sq.m. is located in a lux…
$599,073
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: The T Forest project is perfect for el…
$516,356
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
YAM6594: A new project of stylish townhouses on the east coast of Phuket. This complex will …
$109,146
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it's for: The T Forest project is perfect for el…
$430,249
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thep Krasatti, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 548 m²
Floor 1/1
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: The ideal choice for those who st…
$1,12M
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Sakhu, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 4/7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: The project is ideal for family living…
$102,869
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Floor 1/1
Roundtrip Tickets to Phuket as a Gift!* Who is it for: Ideal for those seeking luxurious an…
$559,799
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sakhu, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 7/8
Round-trip tickets to Phuket as a gift!* Who is it for: The Royal Lee project is perfect fo…
$99,083
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 7 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 525 m²
Floor 1/2
Tickets to Phuket and Back as a Gift!* Who is it for: An ideal choice for those seeking a c…
$373,131
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 209 m²
TAL6635: The new project of 7 private villas with 2 and 3 bedrooms, located in a quiet locat…
$343,897
Leave a request

Properties features in Pa Khlok, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go