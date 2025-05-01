Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Rawai
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Rawai, Thailand

apartments
902
houses
369
1 272 properties total found
Studio apartment in Rawai, Thailand
UP UP
Studio apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 8/8
Apartments in the project Utopia Mini! An attractive investment opportunity!Apartment from a…
$91,427
Villa 5 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 530 m²
Number of floors 2
Exclusive villa in Rawai – the epitome of luxurious life in Phuket!Luxury private villa in o…
$1,10M
2 room apartment in Rawai, Thailand
2 room apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 7/6
$485,661
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 5/5
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who is it for: The project can attract buyers lookin…
$168,787
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
?️ Luxurious Studio for Sale in Phuket ID: CN19 Experience the epitome of luxury livin…
$139,241
Apartment in Rawai, Thailand
Apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Area 51 m²
Floor 4/7
$193,905
1 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 7/7
To the sea: 900 m, Income guarantee, Reliable developerAbout the complex:The complex consist…
$115,251
Apartment in Rawai, Thailand
Apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Area 38 m²
Floor 5/7
$158,516
2 room apartment in Rawai, Thailand
2 room apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 4/7
$247,462
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 380 m²
NAI2539: This House is located in quiet area near to Rawai and Nai Harn.5mins to Nai harn be…
$653,491
Apartment in Rawai, Thailand
Apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Area 27 m²
Floor 1/7
$140,083
Villa 2 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 340 m²
RAW5261: This Resort & Residence offers a luxury boutique hotel experience in the peaceful S…
$683,873
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 360 m²
RAW5209: This two-story villa in the luxury class Balinese style located 70 meters from the …
$752,260
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 7/8
Free Round-Trip Tickets to Phuket!* Ideal for: The perfect choice for those seeking a blend…
$98,210
Condo 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 48 m²
KAT4414: The stylish, modern development comprises of 30 apartments with one bedroom, one ba…
$170,148
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 4/7
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: The Sunny Moon project will be in…
$246,550
Villa 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 469 m²
Floor 1/1
Income guaranteeAbout the complex:Modern villas are located in the south of Phuket and are d…
$564,929
Condo 2 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
KAT4395: The stylish, modern development comprises of apartments 2 bedrooms, lounge, western…
$215,107
Condo 1 bedroom in Rawai, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Area 36 m²
RAW6133: Start of construction - 2019. Completion of construction - December 2020. This affo…
$110,295
1 room apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 room apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 1/7
$125,927
Villa 2 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 272 m²
Floor 1/1
Income guarantee, Full furnishingsAbout the complex:On private territory with security and v…
$520,077
3 bedroom apartment in Rawai, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 96 m²
Floor 5/7
Tickets to Phuket and back as a gift!* Who it suits: The project is ideal for both family l…
$248,170
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 527 m²
Floor 1/2
Ready to go, Reliable developerAbout the complex:Luxury Thai-Bali villas with private pools …
$834,577
1 room apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 room apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 3/7
$221,245
1 room apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 room apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/7
$156,896
1 room apartment in Rawai, Thailand
1 room apartment
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 5/7
$172,470
Villa 2 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
Ready to Move In, Fully FurnishedAbout the Complex:The villas are decorated in an Asian styl…
$434,828
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 211 m²
Floor 1/1
Phuket and return tickets as a gift!* Who's suitable for: Ideal for those seeking luxury an…
$497,655
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
CHA4108: Rawai Private Thai Style Pool Villa 3 miniutes from 5 YAK ChalongLand 1740 sqm.( 1 …
$410,324
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 330 m²
RAW5671: Modern and spacious villa in a secured and gated project. The complex is situated b…
$376,130
