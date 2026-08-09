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Apartments for sale in Velez Malaga, Spain

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40 properties total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Velez Malaga, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Velez Malaga, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 99 m²
Floor 5
Exceptional penthouse with a generous terrace, access to the pool and beautiful gardens loca…
$302,768
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Torre del Mar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torre del Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 114 m²
Located in the charming town of Torre del Mar, this residential complex offers a choice of 2…
$828,245
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2 bedroom apartment in Torre del Mar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torre del Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
Located in the charming town of Torre del Mar, this residential complex offers a choice of 2…
$592,186
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Torre del Mar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torre del Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 88 m²
Located in the charming town of Torre del Mar, this residential complex offers a choice of 2…
$410,101
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3 bedroom apartment in Velez Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Velez Malaga, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 89 m²
Located in the charming town of Veles Malaga, this residential complex offers a choice of 31…
$297,790
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2 bedroom apartment in Velez Malaga, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Velez Malaga, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Stylish Apartments with Terraces Near the Beach in Vélez-Málaga Torre del Mar is one of the …
$482,426
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2 bedroom apartment in Velez Malaga, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Velez Malaga, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 92 m²
This modern residential complex offers a new concept of living in Veles Malaga, designed to …
$297,790
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3 bedroom apartment in Velez Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Velez Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Floor 2
Large middle floor apartment with communal pool, terrace and sea view near the beach of Cost…
$380,003
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Velez Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Velez Malaga, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 176 m²
In the exclusive area of El Limonar in Veles Malaga, a new residential complex of 30 double-…
$465,942
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2 bedroom apartment in Almayate Bajo, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Almayate Bajo, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
2-bedroom ground floor apartment for sale in Almayate. 2 bed · 1 bath · 60 m² built. Present…
$409,554
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3 bedroom apartment in Velez Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Velez Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Stylish Apartments with Terraces Near the Beach in Vélez-Málaga Torre del Mar is one of the …
$561,262
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3 bedroom apartment in Velez Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Velez Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Floor 2
Amazing apartment with a private terrace, access to a swimming pool and children's playgroun…
$336,797
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Velez Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Velez Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Floor 2/3
Amazing apartment with a private terrace, access to a swimming pool and children's playgroun…
$339,813
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Velez Malaga, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Velez Malaga, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Stylish Apartments with Terraces Near the Beach in Vélez-Málaga Torre del Mar is one of the …
$331,815
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3 bedroom apartment in Torre del Mar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torre del Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
Located in the charming town of Torre del Mar, this residential complex offers a choice of 2…
$556,049
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2 bedroom apartment in Torre del Mar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torre del Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
Located in the charming town of Veles Malaga, this residential complex offers a variety of h…
$312,796
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3 bedroom apartment in Torre del Mar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Torre del Mar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
The new residential complex is located in Torre del Mar, just 800 meters from the beach. It …
$349,631
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3 bedroom apartment in Velez Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Velez Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Floor 1/5
Luxe Apartments in Torre del Mar, Vélez-Málaga with Lots of Natural Light The apartments are…
$503,254
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2 bedroom apartment in Velez Malaga, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Velez Malaga, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/5
Luxe Apartments in Torre del Mar, Vélez-Málaga with Lots of Natural Light The apartments are…
$497,483
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2 bedroom apartment in Torre del Mar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torre del Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
This exclusive residential complex in Torre del Mar is the perfect place you were looking fo…
$314,686
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2 bedroom apartment in Velez Malaga, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Velez Malaga, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/4
Vélez-Málaga Apartments in Walking Distance from the Beach Located in the southern part of C…
$421,938
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2 bedroom apartment in Velez Malaga, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Velez Malaga, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 2
Stunning apartment with a covered terrace, swimming pool, and family facilities, perfectly s…
$291,173
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
1 bedroom apartment in Torre del Mar, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torre del Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Located in the charming town of Torre del Mar, this residential complex offers a choice of 2…
$306,002
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3 bedroom apartment in Velez Malaga, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Velez Malaga, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Stylish Apartments with Terraces Near the Beach in Vélez-Málaga Torre del Mar is one of the …
$625,977
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2 bedroom apartment in Torre del Mar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Torre del Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 82 m²
Located in the charming town of Veles Malaga, this residential complex offers a variety of h…
$302,043
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Velez Malaga, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Velez Malaga, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Stylish Apartments with Terraces Near the Beach in Vélez-Málaga Torre del Mar is one of the …
$597,738
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2 bedroom apartment in Velez Malaga, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Velez Malaga, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 128 m²
Located in the charming town of Veles Malaga, this residential complex offers a choice of 31…
$377,980
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1 bedroom apartment in Velez Malaga, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Velez Malaga, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Located in the charming town of Veles Malaga, this residential complex offers a choice of 18…
$312,764
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1 bedroom apartment in Torre del Mar, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Torre del Mar, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 76 m²
This exclusive residential complex in Torre del Mar is the perfect place you were looking fo…
$320,702
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2 bedroom apartment in Velez Malaga, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Velez Malaga, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Stylish Apartments with Terraces Near the Beach in Vélez-Málaga Torre del Mar is one of the …
$421,240
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