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Apartments for sale in Almunecar, Spain

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7 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Velilla Taramay, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Velilla Taramay, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 99 m²
The last phase of a privileged project located in one of the best areas of the Costa Tropica…
$368,140
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2 bedroom apartment in Almunecar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Almunecar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 4
Cost Effective Seaview Apartments 250 m from the Beach in Almuñecar This new project is loca…
$401,868
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3 bedroom apartment in Velilla Taramay, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Velilla Taramay, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 113 m²
The last phase of a privileged project located in one of the best areas of the Costa Tropica…
$385,615
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Almunecar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Almunecar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 4
Cost Effective Seaview Apartments 250 m from the Beach in Almuñecar This new project is loca…
$411,160
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3 bedroom apartment in Velilla Taramay, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Velilla Taramay, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
The last phase of a privileged project located in one of the best areas of the Costa Tropica…
$489,300
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3 bedroom apartment in Almunecar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Almunecar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN ALMUNECAR 22 New Build townhouses in Almuñecar, top quality finishe…
$307,610
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3 bedroom apartment in Almunecar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Almunecar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN ALMUNECAR 22 New Build townhouses in Almuñecar, top quality finishe…
$342,434
Leave a request
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