Terraced Apartments for sale in Andalusia, Spain

226 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Bel Air, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
A spectacular floor in the heart of a steppe with rooms 4 and bathrooms 2 (one of them with …
$342,433
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Attic with wonderful views of Los Lances Beach. It is in urbanization with garden and pool.…
$390,510
Apartment in Mijas, Spain
Apartment
Mijas, Spain
Area 75 m²
New Development: Prices from € 251,000 to € 307,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$251,248
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 73 m²
New Development: Prices from € 217,000 to € 363,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$215,003
Apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
Apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Area 81 m²
New Development: Prices from € 318,000 to € 862,300. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$314,734
1 bedroom apartment in Pulpi, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
1, 2 & 3 bedrooms apartments near the beach in San Juan de los Terreros. 1, 2 and 3 bedroom …
$150,992
Apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 69 m²
New Development: Prices from € 449,000 to € 899,000. [Beds: 1 - 2] [Baths: 1 - 2] [Built siz…
$444,868
Apartment in Mijas, Spain
Apartment
Mijas, Spain
Area 96 m²
New Development: Prices from € 329,000 to € 1,275,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built s…
$328,945
1 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Luminous floor to reform in a private urbanization with a pool (pool supervisor in summer). …
$172,475
Apartment in Mojacar, Spain
Apartment
Mojacar, Spain
Area 109 m²
Welcome to Macenas Mediterranean Resort, an exclusive refuge on the coast of Almería. This c…
$439,538
2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Fully reformed apartment with high quality finishes, consists of 2 bedrooms, a bathroom with…
$200,679
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 87 m²
New Development: Prices from € 670,000 to € 3,500,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built s…
$663,834
2 bedroom apartment in Bel Air, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Housing of two large bedrooms with embedded closet, a bathroom, furnished kitchen, dining ro…
$171,391
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 59 m²
New Development: Prices from € 295,000 to € 391,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 2] [Built siz…
$295,291
3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
Spectacular luxury complex in Estepona, Costa del SolIts beautiful 3 or 4 bedroom apartments…
$2,29M
3 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Luxury apartments in La Cala de Mijas, Malaga, Costa del Sol An exclusive series of apartmen…
$1,09M
Apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 88 m²
New Development: Prices from € 399,000 to € 1,199,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built s…
$394,902
Apartment in Casares, Spain
Apartment
Casares, Spain
Area 114 m²
New Development: Prices from € 225,000 to € 389,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 2] [Built siz…
$222,689
Apartment in Mojacar, Spain
Apartment
Mojacar, Spain
Area 60 m²
Welcome to Macenas Mediterranean Resort, an exclusive refuge on the coast of Almería. This c…
$283,190
Apartment in Benahavis, Spain
Apartment
Benahavis, Spain
Area 86 m²
New Development: Prices from € 260,000 to € 450,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$258,725
3 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Apartments in Marbella del Este, Costa del Sol A promotion of homes with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms…
$1,17M
3 bedroom apartment in Benahavis, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Lovely 3 bed apartment in Capanes del Golf priced to sell. This spacious apartment is locate…
$634,895
2 bedroom apartment in Pulpi, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Pulpi, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
2&3 bedroom apartments near the beach in San Juan de los Terreros. 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartm…
$171,819
1 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Nice apartment, in private urbanization, consists of two floors distributed on the upper flo…
$86,780
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 113 m²
New Development: Prices from € 699,000 to € 2,956,000. [Beds: 2 - 5] [Baths: 3 - 4] [Built s…
$698,884
Apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 94 m²
New Development: Prices from € 219,000 to € 245,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$219,216
Apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 90 m²
New Development: Prices from € 435,000 to € 795,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 4] [Built siz…
$430,532
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 83 m²
New Development: Prices from € 326,500 to € 530,500. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$323,495
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Other available apartments in the complex 2, 3, 4 bedrooms from 565.000,00 € FULLY FURNISHED…
$1,19M
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 105 m²
New Development: Prices from € 445,000 to € 682,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$442,817
