Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Andalusia
  5. Apartments

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Andalusia, Spain

Estepona
238
Marbella
105
Fuengirola
104
Malaga
33
San Roque
25
Rincon de la Victoria
24
Puerto Real
13
Torrox
13
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
322 properties total found
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Number of floors 4
South Facing First-Class Apartments with Spacious Terrace in Estepona Malaga First-class apa…
€255,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Number of floors 3
2 and 3 Bedroom Contemporary Apartments with Private Gardens in Estepona This project is sit…
€253,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Fuengirola, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant Apartments in Complex with Great On-Site Facilities in Fuengirola The apartments are…
€299,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Marbella, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
2 and 3 Bedroomed Contemporary Apartments in Marbella This residential development is locate…
€479,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Properties in a Complex Close to Sea in the Heart of Estepona Town The properties ar…
€480,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 334 m²
Number of floors 2
Flats with 3 Bedrooms Featuring Panoramic Golf Views and Luxury Design in Marbella The bouti…
€1,65M
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 242 m²
Number of floors 2
Flats with 3 Bedrooms Featuring Panoramic Golf Views and Luxury Design in Marbella The bouti…
€1,30M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Golf Apartments in the Popular Area of Estepona The apartments are situated in a res…
€255,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Golf Apartments in the Popular Area of Estepona The apartments are situated in a res…
€310,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 3
Stylish Golf Apartments in the Popular Area of Estepona The apartments are situated in a res…
€350,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 3
Contemporary Energy-Efficient Apartments in a Famous Golf Resort of Mijas The new apartments…
€475,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Mijas, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 3
Contemporary Energy-Efficient Apartments in a Famous Golf Resort of Mijas The new apartments…
€420,000
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 4
Centrally Located Modern Apartments with Sea Views in Estepona This project is located in th…
€440,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 107 m²
Number of floors 4
Centrally Located Modern Apartments with Sea Views in Estepona This project is located in th…
€570,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 57 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€250,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 57 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€255,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€295,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€345,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€356,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€479,000
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€480,000
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€499,000
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Estepona, Spain
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 4
South Facing First-Class Apartments with Spacious Terrace in Estepona Malaga First-class apa…
€263,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in Antequera, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Antequera, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 2
First-Class Properties Close to La Cabane Beach in the Unbeatable Location of Marbella The 5…
€1,25M
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Apartments in Marbella Near the Beaches of Costa del Sol The developer recognizes th…
€1,10M
Penthouse 5 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Penthouse 5 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Apartments in Marbella Near the Beaches of Costa del Sol The developer recognizes th…
€1,47M
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Apartments in Marbella Near the Beaches of Costa del Sol The developer recognizes th…
€540,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Apartments in Marbella Near the Beaches of Costa del Sol The developer recognizes th…
€699,000
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Apartments in Marbella Near the Beaches of Costa del Sol The developer recognizes th…
€840,000
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view in San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
San Pedro de Alcantara, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 5
Stylish Apartments in Marbella Near the Beaches of Costa del Sol The developer recognizes th…
€850,000

Property types in Andalusia

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Andalusia, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir