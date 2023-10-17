Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Tarifa
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Tarifa, Spain

Apartment To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with elevator, with terrace, with water system in Tarifa, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with elevator, with terrace, with water system
Tarifa, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
€160,000
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with elevator, with armored door, with video intercom in Tarifa, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bathroom with elevator, with armored door, with video intercom
Tarifa, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
€150,000
2 room apartment with elevator, with terrace, with appliances in Tarifa, Spain
2 room apartment with elevator, with terrace, with appliances
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
€295,000
3 room apartment with water system, with Light in Tarifa, Spain
3 room apartment with water system, with Light
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
€135,000
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with elevator, with terrace, with jacuzzi in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms with elevator, with terrace, with jacuzzi
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
€430,000
Apartment in Tarifa, Spain
Apartment
Tarifa, Spain
Area 60 m²
€105,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir