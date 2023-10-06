UAE
Show properties list
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
Andalusia
Apartments
Pool Apartments for sale in Andalusia, Spain
Estepona
238
Marbella
105
Fuengirola
104
Malaga
33
San Roque
25
Rincon de la Victoria
24
Puerto Real
13
Torrox
13
Antequera
10
San Pedro de Alcantara
9
Torremolinos
8
Velez-Malaga
7
Tarifa
6
Almunecar
3
Comarca de la Costa Granadina
3
Show more
Show less
Apartment
Clear all
28 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garden
Marbella, Spain
3
100 m²
€550,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
2
105 m²
Apartment for sale and rent in Benatalaya, Estepona, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and charac…
€425,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Estepona, Spain
3
146 m²
Apartment for sale in New Golden Mile, Estepona, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and pool chara…
€1,45M
Recommend
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Benalmadena, Spain
4
211 m²
Apartment for sale in Arroyo de la Miel, Benalmadena, with 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and pool …
€800,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
2
112 m²
Apartment on the lower floor for sale and rental in Benatalaya, Estepona, with 2 bedrooms, 2…
€425,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Estepona, Spain
3
3
146 m²
Experience Coastal Luxury in Estepona at a Beachfront Complex. Introducing an Impressive Gro…
€1,45M
Recommend
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Estepona, Spain
4
4
272 m²
Indulge in the epitome of luxury living at Torrebermeja, a prestigious complex nestled in th…
€4,95M
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Marbella, Spain
3
166 m²
Apartment on the lower floor for sale in Los Granados Golf, Nueva Andalucia, with 3 bedrooms…
€1,10M
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
2
139 m²
Apartment for sale in Las lomas del Conde Luque, Benahavis, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1 …
€420,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with sea view
Estepona, Spain
3
3
147 m²
For sale this spectacular ground floor apartment, with private garden, totally renovated to …
€1,50M
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
3
180 m²
Apartment on the lower floor for sale in El Campanario, Estepona, with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroo…
€450,000
Recommend
5 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Benahavis, Spain
5
280 m²
Apartment on the lower floor for sale and rental in Benahavis, with 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms …
€850,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Marbella, Spain
2
128 m²
Apartment on the lower floor for sale in Nueva Andalucia, with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and c…
€350,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
2
106 m²
2
The residential complex is characterized by round-the-clock medical support and security. Th…
€249,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Benahavis, Spain
3
112 m²
Apartment on the lower floor for sale in Benahavis, with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and charact…
€499,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
3
2
150 m²
For sale this new development under construction, modern apartments and penthouses of 2 and …
€695,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Val de Guadalmina, Spain
4
4
The apartment rents for preriod from the 3rd of July - till the beggining of September ONLY.…
€750,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Estepona, Spain
2
138 m²
Apartment for sale in Las lomas del Conde Luque, Benahavis, with 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 ba…
€380,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Marbella, Spain
4
191 m²
Apartment for sale in Marbella Golden Mile, with bedroom 4, 3 bathroom and pool characterist…
€979,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Malaga, Spain
3
3
Spacious 3 bedroom penthouse in the gated community of Capanes del Golf, surrounded by the b…
€750,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Val de Guadalmina, Spain
3
3
Lovely 3 bed apartment in Capanes del Golf priced to sell. This spacious apartment is locate…
€635,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Malaga, Spain
2
2
95 m²
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment with large corner terrace (30 m2) and open views to Miraflores …
€190,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Malaga, Spain
4
4
First line beach garden duplex in prestigious urbanization, Puerto Banus Marbella. Facing th…
€2,00M
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Malaga, Spain
2
2
AVAILABLE FROM FEBRUARY 2022 Alminar de Marbella is the best example of adaptation to a uniq…
€495,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Malaga, Spain
4
4
The apartment rents for preriod from the 5th of June - till the beggining of September ONLY.…
€750,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with furniture, with air conditioning, with terrace
Malaga, Spain
3
4
RENTED Penthouse, Benahavís, Costa del Sol. 4 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms, Built 396 m², Terrace 1…
€1,15M
Recommend
3 room apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Malaga, Spain
3
3
Benatalaya. Great opportunity! PRICE JUST BEEN REDUCED! Large 3 bed 3 bathroom CORNER GROUND…
€500,000
Recommend
Apartment with furniture, with air conditioning, with swimming pool
Marbella, Spain
250 m²
Luxury apartments in the prestigious new complex in Marbella, Costa del Sol The complex is …
€1,30M
Recommend
