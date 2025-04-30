Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Andalusia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Andalusia, Spain

Marbella
502
Malaga
70
Estepona
832
Fuengirola
334
180 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Bel Air, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Bel Air, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
A spectacular floor in the heart of a steppe with rooms 4 and bathrooms 2 (one of them with …
$342,433
Apartment in Marbella, Spain
Apartment
Marbella, Spain
Area 44 m²
New Development: Prices from € 183,000 to € 469,500. [Beds: 1 - 2] [Baths: 1 - 3] [Built siz…
$182,102
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Tarifa, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Tarifa, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Attic with wonderful views of Los Lances Beach. It is in urbanization with garden and pool.…
$390,510
Apartment in Mijas, Spain
Apartment
Mijas, Spain
Area 75 m²
New Development: Prices from € 251,000 to € 307,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$251,248
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 73 m²
New Development: Prices from € 217,000 to € 363,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$215,003
2 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Sky Villas in Costa del Sol directly from the developer Carat Sky Villas is like a diamon…
$736,423
Apartment in Benalmadena, Spain
Apartment
Benalmadena, Spain
Area 81 m²
New Development: Prices from € 318,000 to € 862,300. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$314,734
Apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 69 m²
New Development: Prices from € 449,000 to € 899,000. [Beds: 1 - 2] [Baths: 1 - 2] [Built siz…
$444,868
Apartment in Mijas, Spain
Apartment
Mijas, Spain
Area 96 m²
New Development: Prices from € 329,000 to € 1,275,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built s…
$328,945
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Fuengirola, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 449 m²
A diamond in the sky- spectacular penthouse with pool and sea views Carat Sky Villas is l…
$2,92M
Apartment in Mojacar, Spain
Apartment
Mojacar, Spain
Area 109 m²
Welcome to Macenas Mediterranean Resort, an exclusive refuge on the coast of Almería. This c…
$439,538
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 87 m²
New Development: Prices from € 670,000 to € 3,500,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built s…
$663,834
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 59 m²
New Development: Prices from € 295,000 to € 391,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 2] [Built siz…
$295,291
1 bedroom apartment in Dos Hermanas, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Dos Hermanas, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/4
Spain. Costa del Sol Excellent investment total € 120,000! Nice apartment in a resort hotel…
$113,238
3 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Luxury apartments in La Cala de Mijas, Malaga, Costa del Sol An exclusive series of apartmen…
$1,09M
Apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 88 m²
New Development: Prices from € 399,000 to € 1,199,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built s…
$394,902
Apartment in Casares, Spain
Apartment
Casares, Spain
Area 114 m²
New Development: Prices from € 225,000 to € 389,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 2] [Built siz…
$222,689
Apartment in Mojacar, Spain
Apartment
Mojacar, Spain
Area 60 m²
Welcome to Macenas Mediterranean Resort, an exclusive refuge on the coast of Almería. This c…
$283,190
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 77 m²
New Development: Prices from € 203,000 to € 311,000. [Beds: 1 - 2] [Baths: 1 - 2] [Built siz…
$202,966
Apartment in Benahavis, Spain
Apartment
Benahavis, Spain
Area 86 m²
New Development: Prices from € 260,000 to € 450,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$258,725
3 bedroom apartment in Marbella, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Marbella, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Apartments in Marbella del Este, Costa del Sol A promotion of homes with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms…
$1,17M
3 bedroom apartment in Benahavis, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Lovely 3 bed apartment in Capanes del Golf priced to sell. This spacious apartment is locate…
$634,895
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 113 m²
New Development: Prices from € 699,000 to € 2,956,000. [Beds: 2 - 5] [Baths: 3 - 4] [Built s…
$698,884
Apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 94 m²
New Development: Prices from € 219,000 to € 245,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 3 - 3] [Built siz…
$219,216
Apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 59 m²
New Development: Prices from € 115,000 to € 150,000. [Beds: 1 - 2] [Baths: 1 - 2] [Built siz…
$114,436
Apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
Apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Area 90 m²
New Development: Prices from € 435,000 to € 795,000. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 4] [Built siz…
$430,532
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 83 m²
New Development: Prices from € 326,500 to € 530,500. [Beds: 2 - 2] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$323,495
Apartment in Estepona, Spain
Apartment
Estepona, Spain
Area 105 m²
New Development: Prices from € 445,000 to € 682,000. [Beds: 2 - 3] [Baths: 2 - 3] [Built siz…
$442,817
Apartment in Mojacar, Spain
Apartment
Mojacar, Spain
Area 103 m²
Welcome to Macenas Mediterranean Resort, an exclusive refuge on the coast of Almería. This c…
$413,375
Apartment in Mojacar, Spain
Apartment
Mojacar, Spain
Area 69 m²
Welcome to Macenas Mediterranean Resort, an exclusive refuge on the coast of Almería. This c…
$272,077
