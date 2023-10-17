Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Granada, Spain

3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in La Herradura, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
La Herradura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 5
2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments and Penthouses in a Beachfront Compound in Almuñecar The resident…
€375,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in La Herradura, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
La Herradura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 5
2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments and Penthouses in a Beachfront Compound in Almuñecar The resident…
€504,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in La Herradura, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
La Herradura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 5
2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments and Penthouses in a Beachfront Compound in Almuñecar The resident…
€355,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in La Herradura, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
La Herradura, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Number of floors 5
2 and 3 Bedroom Apartments and Penthouses in a Beachfront Compound in Almuñecar The resident…
€310,000
2 room apartment in Chauchina, Spain
2 room apartment
Chauchina, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 4
€174,900

