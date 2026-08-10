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Apartments for sale in Granada, Spain

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Almunecar
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14 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Monachil, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Monachil, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
This exclusive new complex in the Sierra Nevada offers 20 ready-to-let studios and apartment…
$407,260
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3 bedroom apartment in Velilla Taramay, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Velilla Taramay, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
The last phase of a privileged project located in one of the best areas of the Costa Tropica…
$489,300
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3 bedroom apartment in Velilla Taramay, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Velilla Taramay, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 113 m²
The last phase of a privileged project located in one of the best areas of the Costa Tropica…
$385,615
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Monachil, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Monachil, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 99 m²
This exclusive new complex in the Sierra Nevada offers 20 ready-to-let studios and apartment…
$458,227
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2 bedroom apartment in Velilla Taramay, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Velilla Taramay, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 99 m²
The last phase of a privileged project located in one of the best areas of the Costa Tropica…
$368,140
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2 bedroom apartment in Monachil, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Monachil, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 69 m²
This exclusive new complex in the Sierra Nevada offers 20 ready-to-let studios and apartment…
$460,460
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3 bedroom apartment in Almunecar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Almunecar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Number of floors 4
Cost Effective Seaview Apartments 250 m from the Beach in Almuñecar This new project is loca…
$411,160
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3 bedroom apartment in Monachil, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Monachil, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 4/5
Luxurious apartment located in Sierra Nevada, featuring a shared sauna and stunning vistas o…
$459,678
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4 bedroom apartment in Velez de Benaudalla, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Velez de Benaudalla, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 382 m²
Mill for sale for rural hotel in Veléz de Benaudalla (Costa Tropical ). Mill for sale in Vel…
$348,787
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2 bedroom apartment in Almunecar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Almunecar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 4
Cost Effective Seaview Apartments 250 m from the Beach in Almuñecar This new project is loca…
$401,868
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3 bedroom apartment in Almunecar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Almunecar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN ALMUNECAR 22 New Build townhouses in Almuñecar, top quality finishe…
$307,610
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3 bedroom apartment in Monachil, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Monachil, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN SIERRA NEVADA New Build residential consists of 20 key ready studi…
$464,317
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3 bedroom apartment in Almunecar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Almunecar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
NEW BUILD TOWNHOUSES IN ALMUNECAR 22 New Build townhouses in Almuñecar, top quality finishe…
$342,434
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2 bedroom apartment in Monachil, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Monachil, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN SIERRA NEVADA New Build residential consists of 20 key ready studi…
$313,414
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Property types in Granada

2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Granada, Spain

with Mountain view
with Sea view
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