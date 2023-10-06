Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Malaga
  5. Studios

Studios for Sale in Malaga, Spain

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Studio apartment new building, with terrace, with garage in Mijas, Spain
Studio apartment new building, with terrace, with garage
Mijas, Spain
Area 21 m²
New Development: Prices from € 140,000 to € 270,000. [Beds: 0 - 1] [Baths: 0 - 1] …
€140,000
Studio apartment with garage, with garden, with electricity in Malaga, Spain
Studio apartment with garage, with garden, with electricity
Malaga, Spain
Area 37 m²
New Development: Prices from € 132,770 to € 132,770. [Beds: 1 - 1] [Baths: 0 - 0] …
€132,770

Properties features in Malaga, Spain

with swimming pool
with by the sea
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir