Houses for sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

2 632 properties total found
Castle 9 bedroomsin Kadriye, Turkey
Castle 9 bedrooms
Kadriye, Turkey
10 Number of rooms 9 bath 1 088 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,250,000
Aladdin Palace, a ten-minute walk from the land of Legends (suitable for obtaining citize…
Duplex 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 200 m² 1 Floor
€ 495,000
Villa 4 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 130 m² 2 Floor
€ 239,000
We present to your attention a two-story villa located in an elite and calm area of Tepe. Th…
Villa 2 room villain Silifke, Turkey
Villa 2 room villa
Silifke, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 158,000
VILLA CONCEPT 2 + 1 TO SALE IN THE SUSANOGL FROM REMAX LOCA Silifke Atayurt Features of the…
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Alanya, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
8 Number of rooms 5 bath
€ 1,550,000
7 BED ROOM 2 LIVING ROOM 700 sqm VILLA 1180 sqm LAND AREA 5 BATHROOM – WC&n…
Villa Villa 8 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
8 Number of rooms 5 bath 340 m² 3 Floor
€ 670,000
Duplex 5 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 4 bath 187 m² 4 Floor
€ 308,000
Villa 4 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 2 bath
€ 500,000
4 BED ROOM 1 LIVING ROOM 300 sqm VILLA 320 sqm LAND AREA 2 BATHROOM – WC …
Duplex 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 49 m² 1 Floor
€ 145,000
Villa 3 room villain Erdemli, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Erdemli, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 135 m² 2 Floor
€ 157,500
Choose a separate house by the sea? Then pay attention to this offer. We present to your att…
Villa 5 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 4 bath
€ 1,250,000
Villa 5+1 Villa area (m2): 350 Land area (m2): 500 5 bedrooms 1 living room 4 bathrooms…
Villa 4 room villain Toslak, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Toslak, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 160 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 432,000
Villa near the sea with the possibility of obtaining VNZH Villa layout and amenities « Zera …
Villa 5 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 300 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 1,047,500
Villa with the ability to get VNZh when buying Villa layout and amenities For sale from « Ze…
Villa 5 room villain Konakli, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Konakli, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 210 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 224,500
Villa on the first coastline with the possibility of obtaining VNZ Villa layout and amenitie…
Villa 3 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 400,000
• 3 BEDROOMS • 1 LIVING ROOM • TOTAL AREA OF THE VILLA 220 sq.m. • TO…
Villa 3 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 4 bath
€ 750,000
Villa 3+1 3 bedrooms 1 living room Villa area (m2): 260 Villa area (m2): 250 4 …
Villa Villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa Villa
Alanya, Turkey
434 m²
€ 1,500,000
5 BED ROOM 1 LIVING ROOM 434 sqm VILLA 470 sqm LAND AREA 5 BATHROOM – WC TERRACE …
Villa 5 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
6 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 1,900,000
Villa 5+1 5 bedrooms 2 living rooms Villa area (m2): 680 Land area (m2): 1.103 …
Duplex 4 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 200 m² 4 Floor
€ 473,000
Villa 6 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
7 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 1,750,000
• 6 Bedroom • 1 living room • 390 sqm villa • 500 sqm land area…
Villa 4 room villain Demirtas, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Demirtas, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 120 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 225,500
Villa with the ability to get VNZH  Layout of the villa and amenities in the complex « …
Villa 4 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 321 m² 1 Floor
€ 1,850,000
Villa 3 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 800,000
Total plot area: 5215 м2 Total: 16 Typical villas + 2 VIP villas Villa dimensions: Typical …
Villa Villa 7 bedroomsin Alanya, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Alanya, Turkey
8 Number of rooms 6 bath
€ 1,950,000
  7 BED ROOM 2 LIVING ROOM 556 sqm VILLA 800 sqm LAND AREA 5 BATHROOM&nda…
Villa 3 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 1,050,000
3 BED ROOM 2 LIVING ROOM 1 GUEST ROOM 3 BATHROOM – WC 251 sqm VILLA 503 sqm LAND …
Villa 4 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 4 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
5 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 725,000
Alanya Best Villa 4 BED ROOM 1 LIVING ROOM 300 sqm VILLA 1.320 sqm LAND AREA 3…
Villa 3 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 1 000 m²
€ 2,950,000
Alanya Ultra Luxury Villa Near The City Center and Sea 3 BED ROOM 2 LIVING ROOM 1 …
Duplex 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 54 m² 1 Floor
€ 140,000
Duplex 3 roomsin Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms
Alanya, Turkey
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 120 m² 1 Floor
€ 297,000
Villa 3 room villain Alanya, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa
Alanya, Turkey
4 Number of rooms 3 bath
€ 1,600,000
4 BED ROOM 1 LIVING ROOM 390 sqm VILLA 1.614 sqm LAND AREA 4 BATHROOM- WC ULTRA…

Properties features in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

