Cottages for sale in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

Municipality of Saronikos
32
Anavissos Municipal Unit
24
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
16
Vari Municipal Unit
14
Anavyssos
8
Saronida Municipal Unit
8
Saronis
8
Municipality of Lavreotiki
2
55 properties total found
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 bath 350 m²
€ 640,000
Vari south of Athens, Miladeza area, detached house of 350 sq.m. on a plot of 300 sq.m. exce…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bath 240 m²
€ 560,000
Vari south of the Athens Korbi area, independent house of 240 square meters. corner on a 250…
Cottage 4 roomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,000,000
For sale 0-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Athens. There is a fireplace.The owners will be …
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bath 300 m²
€ 980,000
Vari, Korbi area south of Athens: ultra-luxurious corner detached house on a plot of 250 sq.…
3 room cottagein Saronis, Greece
3 room cottage
Saronis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 550,000
For sale 1-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
Cottage 7 bedroomsin Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
10 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 290,000
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor cons…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Saronis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Saronis, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
3 room cottagein Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
Price on request
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin lakka, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
lakka, Greece
6 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 420,000
For sale 3-storey house of 185 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
9 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 750,000
For sale 4-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 4 bedrooms…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Attica, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Attica, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 950,000
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 4 bath Number of floors 1
€ 700,000
For sale 4-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
3 room cottagein lakka, Greece
3 room cottage
lakka, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 640,000
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
For sale 3-storey house of 390 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 2 living r…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
8 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,050,000
For sale 3-storey house of 304 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 2 living ro…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Legrena, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Legrena, Greece
3 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 320,000
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Cottage 2 bedroomsin Attica, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Attica, Greece
3 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 330,000
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
3 room cottagein Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 800,000
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
Cottage 11 bedroomsin Attica, Greece
Cottage 11 bedrooms
Attica, Greece
15 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 380,000
For sale 4-storey house of 504 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms…
1 room Cottagein Anavyssos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Anavyssos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 168,000
For sale 2-storey house of 227 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor The first floor A magni…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
6 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 505,000
For sale 5-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
1 room Cottagein Anavyssos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Anavyssos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 58,000
For sale 1-storey house of 57 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, living…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
10 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 960,000
For sale 4-storey house of 271 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
1 room Cottagein Anavyssos, Greece
1 room Cottage
Anavyssos, Greece
2 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 1
€ 250,000
For sale 1-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of one bedroom, livin…
Cottage 5 bedroomsin Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
11 Number of rooms 6 bath Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale 4-storey house of 342 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
Cottage 4 bedroomsin Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 680,000
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
3 room cottagein Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
5 Number of rooms 3 bath Number of floors 1
€ 595,000
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
3 room cottagein Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
5 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 1,400,000
For sale 2-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one bedroo…
Cottage 6 bedroomsin Saronis, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Saronis, Greece
7 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 900,000
For sale 3-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
3 room cottagein Saronis, Greece
3 room cottage
Saronis, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath Number of floors 1
€ 375,000
For sale 2-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…

