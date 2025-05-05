Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Greece
  3. Regional Unit of East Attica
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

Municipality of Saronikos
50
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
27
Kalyvia Thorikou Municipal Unit
24
Municipality of Marathonas
34
108 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 152 sq.meters in Attica. 1st floor consists of one bedroom, livin…
$417,497
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agios Gerasimos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agios Gerasimos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, living…
$417,497
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nea Politia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Politia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$208,749
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Saronis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, 2 …
$2,19M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 326 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale 4-storey house of 326 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$972,268
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$438,372
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$480,122
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, liv…
$709,745
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 370 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$818,727
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Basement consists of one storeroom. Semi…
$527,090
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 4 bedrooms, li…
$782,807
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 4 bedrooms, living…
$629,644
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Kalamos, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Kalamos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 369 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 369 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room, on…
$902,838
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 440 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 440 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$521,872
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$386,185
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Marathon, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Marathon, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 480 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$532,309
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Agios Gerasimos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Agios Gerasimos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 580 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 580 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, liv…
$712,877
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 271 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$1,00M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room wi…
$1,02M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Keratea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Keratea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
$605,371
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kamari, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kamari, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 162 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$260,936
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 130 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
$427,935
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 213 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room wit…
$1,41M
Cottage 4 rooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Athens. There are: a fireplace. The owners will …
$1,04M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 177 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 177 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$626,246
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Marathonas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale 3-storey house of 197 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room, on…
$459,247
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 192 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room, o…
$396,622
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 286 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey house of 286 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$1,15M
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Rafina - Pikermi, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$934,188
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 211 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$680,521
