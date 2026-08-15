Cottages for sale in Marathon, Greece

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Cottages in Marathon, Greece

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4 properties total found
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Marathon, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Marathon, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 480 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 480 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
$602,161
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Marathon, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Marathon, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 244 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 244 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of living room …
$495,898
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Marathon, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Marathon, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livi…
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage in Marathon, Greece
Cottage
Marathon, Greece
Area 184 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 184 sq.meters in Attica. -------------------------------…
$678,907
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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