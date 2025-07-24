Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Alcacer do Sal, Portugal

Villa 2 bedrooms in Comporta, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Comporta, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 190 m²
Villa   190 m2   consists of   of 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, fully furnished, equipped with…
$604,837
3 bedroom house in Alcacer do Sal, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Alcacer do Sal, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$962,965
3 bedroom house in Alcacer do Sal, Portugal
3 bedroom house
Alcacer do Sal, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
Floor 1/2
This new house is located in Alcácer do Sal on the road that gives access to Comporta with o…
$879,586
