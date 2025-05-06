Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in gmina Szamotuly, Poland

4 properties total found
4 room apartment in Szamotuly, Poland
4 room apartment
Szamotuly, Poland
Rooms 4
Area 114 m²
The climate apartment 114.25 m2 in excellent location – a unique opportunity in Szamotuły
$121,620
Apartment in Szamotuly, Poland
Apartment
Szamotuly, Poland
Area 121 m²
For sale, a representative utility of 121 m2, located on the ground floor of a low block on …
$214,952
3 room apartment in Szamotuly, Poland
3 room apartment
Szamotuly, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
There are places where we feel like we want to sit here and rest and... stay forever. They e…
$100,204
Apartment in Lipnica, Poland
Apartment
Lipnica, Poland
Area 383 m²
For sale, a modern office warehouse building, located in Lipnica, at 19 Moon Street, the mun…
$843,409
Properties features in gmina Szamotuly, Poland

