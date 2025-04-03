Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Pila
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Pila, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Apartment in Pila, Poland
Apartment
Pila, Poland
Area 548 m²
Very attractive offer for companies / companies / investors !
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Pila, Poland
Apartment
Pila, Poland
Area 1 407 m²
FALL — COMPANY
$912,136
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Pila, Poland
Apartment
Pila, Poland
Area 411 m²
For sale commercial building in Pila – ideal investment with potential for medical offices, …
$744,868
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Pila, Poland
Apartment
Pila, Poland
Area 352 m²
Commercial property for sale in Pila – excellent location and investment potential
$862,478
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes