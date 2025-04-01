Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. gmina Kazmierz
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in gmina Kazmierz, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 room apartment in Kazmierz, Poland
3 room apartment
Kazmierz, Poland
Rooms 3
Area 52 m²
For sale a beautiful apartment with its own garden!
$134,323
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Kiaczyn, Poland
Apartment
Kiaczyn, Poland
Area 17 101 m²
Investment plots AG – Młodsko, Szamotulski, on the DK92 route
$1,08M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Kazmierz, Poland
Apartment
Kazmierz, Poland
Area 6 583 m²
Looking for a construction site in a beautiful area? This offer will meet your expectations!
$263,575
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Apartment in Kiaczyn, Poland
Apartment
Kiaczyn, Poland
Area 2 235 m²
For sale: Investment facility in Youthsk – offices, production and storage halls, AG plots
$3,49M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Etalon Estate Group
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in gmina Kazmierz, Poland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes