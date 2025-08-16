Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Piastow
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Piastow, Poland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Piastow, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Piastow, Poland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
Sale Unique duplex apartment with garden in Piastów.78.35 m², 4 rooms, ground/1st floor, dev…
$280,048
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
1 bedroom apartment in Piastow, Poland
1 bedroom apartment
Piastow, Poland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale Apartment in Piastów, ks. Ignacego Skorupki str.Turnkey 2-room flat (37.70 m²) on 4…
$144,086
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
3 bedroom apartment in Warsaw, Poland
3 bedroom apartment
Warsaw, Poland
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 2/3/4/5/6-room apartments in a new 4-storey complex with 56 apartments, with an und…
$167,428
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
OKEASK
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Українська, Türkçe
TekceTekce
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go