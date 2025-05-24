Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

Budva
284
Petrovac
85
Becici
75
Sveti Stefan
61
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
27 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale is a unique house of 550 m2, built according to a design project in Montenegro in t…
$3,80M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
A beautiful new villa for sale above Bečići with an unobstructed view of the island of Sveti…
$625,339
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Area 600 m²
For sale luxury villa with panoramic stunning sea view in Budva, Blizikuci. The total area …
$2,62M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
A luxury villa with a pool and a panoramic view is for sale in the town of Petrovac-Budva.Th…
$1,36M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
For sale is a small Mediterranean paradise on a private peninsula with an authentic stone vi…
$14,78M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
2-storey villa for sale is located in a new residential complex on seashore in the heart of …
$2,44M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Becici, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
Floor 11
Real Estate, Montenegro, BečićiFor sale, an extra luxurious 168m² penthouse with panoramic s…
$649,443
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
Villa in Krimovici. Villa with three bedrooms with a swimming pool, the house has a garag…
$538,660
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Two unique eco villas in Blizikuci nad Sveti Stefan are for sale. Unique design project of …
$889,050
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Becici, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A two-story house with a view of the sea and the town of Bečići (Ivanovici) is for sale. The…
$191,013
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
We offer a villa in a complex in Rezevici. The complex consists of 6 stone villas, each with…
$596,914
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 393 m²
A new house for sale with a panoramic view of the sea and Budva.The house is sold in a rough…
$397,943
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
House 14 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
House 14 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 14
Bathrooms count 14
A beautiful, spacious house for sale in the Maine neighborhood of Budva, near the Parma rest…
$1,71M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
House for sale with a beautiful sea view in Budva, Podmaine area.We are pleased to present a…
$909,584
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa in Budva, Montenegro
Villa
Budva, Montenegro
Area 500 m²
The villa in Budva has 4 floors plus a basement, with a total area of ​​500 m2. The plot on…
$938,989
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 415 m²
Number of floors 3
Lovely house located in the small village of Perazic Do. Distance to the beautiful beach - 1…
$1,08M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
House 10 bedrooms in Petrovac, Montenegro
House 10 bedrooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 11
House for sale in Petrovac of 480m2.The plot area is 785m2.It consists of ground floor, 2 fl…
$739,037
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
House 17 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
House 17 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 17
Bathrooms count 15
A three-storey house with an area of ​​460m2 is for sale in a fantastic location in Budva. …
$2,27M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Rafailovici, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 7
We present to you a unique duplex penthouse apartment of 1,000 m2 in Rafailovići, Budva muni…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
House 12 bedrooms in Buljarica, Montenegro
House 12 bedrooms
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
A house for sale in Buljarice with a beautiful view of the sea.The house is located in an ex…
$1,71M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
8 bedroom House in Buljarica, Montenegro
8 bedroom House
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
A house for sale with a view of the sea in Buljarice in a fantastic location.The house is an…
$841,365
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
New villa with pool in a quiet location in Becici . This location combines brilliant view wi…
$596,462
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
For sale is a fully equipped villa located on the second line from the sea, in the idyllic t…
$909,584
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 17 bedrooms in Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 17 bedrooms
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 17
Bathrooms count 15
For sale, 6 villas with a total area of ​​1000m2 with a swimming pool and a beautiful view o…
$3,41M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
House 10 bedrooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
House 10 bedrooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 8
A three-story house for sale with a beautiful view of the sea in a phenomenal location, Svet…
$895,372
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 663 m²
Number of floors 3
Magnificent house with outdoor pool and amazing panoramic view. The house located in Budva i…
$1,84M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
6 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
A three-story house for sale in an excellent location in Budva.The house is located on Topli…
$443,422
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski

Property types in Budva Municipality

villas
cottages
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go