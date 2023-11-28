Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

4 room house in Budva, Montenegro
4 room house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 306 m²
The house has three levels. On the ground floor there is spacious kitchen with dining room, …
€320,000
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
+38268751122 office@leoestate.com
6 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
6 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 390 m²
One of the best villas on the coast. A unique offer - a villa designed and built by an archi…
€1,85M
Agency
Vito Estate
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
+38269855586 +38269233141 my2ndhome.mne@gmail.com
5 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Buljarica, Montenegro
5 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
€140,000
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
+38267802627 Lanalazana@gmail.com
4 room house in Buljarica, Montenegro
4 room house
Buljarica, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 195 m²
The house is located in Buljarica, 1 km from an excellent sandy beach. House area 195 m2 Plo…
€158,000
3 room house in Marovici, Montenegro
3 room house
Marovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
€520,000
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
+38269616664 tesseris.monte@gmail.com
House 1 bathroom in Becici, Montenegro
House 1 bathroom
Becici, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
€75,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 518 m²
€1,25M
Villa 5 room villa in Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
€1,60M
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Becici, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
A new villa in the village of Ivanovichi was built and furnished in 2022. Located about 1,50…
€550,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
+995599447330 abramov.roman80@gmail.com
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
House for sale in Rezhevichi, located in a picturesque and calm area. The nearest beach of P…
€360,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
+995599447330 abramov.roman80@gmail.com
Villa 3 room villa in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 550 m²
Elegant and spacious Villa is made with famous white stone from Brac. It has 2 levels: On t…
€2,80M
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
+38268751122 office@leoestate.com
Villa 3 room villa in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 468 m²
Rustic Villa with Seaview and Pool is completely made from stone. It has rustic unique desig…
€780,000
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
+38268751122 office@leoestate.com
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
House for sale in Rezhevichi, located in a picturesque and calm area. The nearest beach of P…
€360,000
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
+995599447330 abramov.roman80@gmail.com
Villa 2 room villa in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 2 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 190 m²
€1,000,000
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
+79786826771 avanisimov@gmail.com
Villa Villa in Budva, Montenegro
Villa Villa
Budva, Montenegro
Area 321 m²
€900,000
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
+79786826771 avanisimov@gmail.com
5 room house in Buljarica, Montenegro
5 room house
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 245 m²
NUM 4733 Two houses with a perfect view of the sea. Both new ones were built: one complete…
€520,000
Villa 3 room villa in Blizikuce, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 250 m²
NUM 5657 Villa with pool for sale in Blizikuće. The villa has an area of 250 m2 + aux…
Price on request
4 room house in Buljarica, Montenegro
4 room house
Buljarica, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
The house is located 1.5 km from the sandy beach of Buljarica, on a flat plot Area 140 m2 Pl…
€150,000
4 room house in Budva, Montenegro
4 room house
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Authentic stone house in the very center of the Old Town of Budva House area 100 m2 Plot a…
€735,000
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale is a unique house of 550 m2, built according to a design project in Montenegr…
€3,50M
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 550 m²
Brief description of the villa  This luxurious villa in Montenegro, nestled on the stunni…
€3,50M
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
+38268535723 Maxelagin7@yandex.ru
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
This luxury villa in Montenegro, located on the shores of the stunning Adriatic Sea, offers …
€3,50M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
€500,000
House in Станишичи, Montenegro
House
Станишичи, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 131 m²
NUM 5514 Modern house in Stanisici, near the town of Budva. The area of the house is …
€170,000
Villa 3 room villa in Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 3 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Villa in the village of Blizikuche: Luxury accommodation on the Montenegrin coast Location:…
€2,00M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden in Petrovac, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 4/4
Townhouse in a new complex on the Budva Riviera, in the picturesque place of Rezhevich…
€550,000
5 room house in Blizikuce, Montenegro
5 room house
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 280 m²
NUM 5549 House for sale in Tudorovica. The distance to the city of Budva is 13 km. Th…
Price on request
3 room house in Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
3 room house
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 322 m²
NUM 5577 For sale are two magnificent villas, with exquisite design and unrivaled views o…
€900,000
5 room house in Budva, Montenegro
5 room house
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Area 217 m²
Two-storey house with a swimming pool in Budva, Podostrog district, above the Podmajne monas…
€320,000
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 3
€2,10M
