Realting.com
Montenegro
Residential
Budva Municipality
Houses
Houses for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
villas
197
townhouses
10
duplexes
13
House
Clear all
463 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
4 room house
Budva, Montenegro
4
5
306 m²
The house has three levels. On the ground floor there is spacious kitchen with dining room, …
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
+38268751122
office@leoestate.com
6 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
7
5
390 m²
One of the best villas on the coast. A unique offer - a villa designed and built by an archi…
€1,85M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Vito Estate
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
+38269855586
+38269233141
my2ndhome.mne@gmail.com
5 room house with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Buljarica, Montenegro
5
3
141 m²
€140,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
+38267802627
Lanalazana@gmail.com
4 room house
Buljarica, Montenegro
4
195 m²
The house is located in Buljarica, 1 km from an excellent sandy beach. House area 195 m2 Plo…
€158,000
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Marovici, Montenegro
3
180 m²
€520,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Tesseris Monte
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
+38269616664
tesseris.monte@gmail.com
House 1 bathroom
Becici, Montenegro
1
33 m²
€75,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
8
5
518 m²
€1,25M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
5
4
300 m²
€1,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Becici, Montenegro
3
2
160 m²
A new villa in the village of Ivanovichi was built and furnished in 2022. Located about 1,50…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
+995599447330
abramov.roman80@gmail.com
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
3
2
112 m²
House for sale in Rezhevichi, located in a picturesque and calm area. The nearest beach of P…
€360,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
+995599447330
abramov.roman80@gmail.com
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
3
3
550 m²
Elegant and spacious Villa is made with famous white stone from Brac. It has 2 levels: On t…
€2,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
+38268751122
office@leoestate.com
Villa 3 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
3
3
468 m²
Rustic Villa with Seaview and Pool is completely made from stone. It has rustic unique desig…
€780,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Leo Estate
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
+38268751122
office@leoestate.com
2 room house with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
3
2
112 m²
House for sale in Rezhevichi, located in a picturesque and calm area. The nearest beach of P…
€360,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
RECOM
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
+995599447330
abramov.roman80@gmail.com
Villa 2 room villa
Budva, Montenegro
2
190 m²
€1,000,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
+79786826771
avanisimov@gmail.com
Villa Villa
Budva, Montenegro
321 m²
€900,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
+79786826771
avanisimov@gmail.com
5 room house
Buljarica, Montenegro
5
245 m²
NUM 4733 Two houses with a perfect view of the sea. Both new ones were built: one complete…
€520,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
Blizikuce, Montenegro
3
250 m²
NUM 5657 Villa with pool for sale in Blizikuće. The villa has an area of 250 m2 + aux…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Buljarica, Montenegro
4
140 m²
The house is located 1.5 km from the sandy beach of Buljarica, on a flat plot Area 140 m2 Pl…
€150,000
Recommend
Leave a request
4 room house
Budva, Montenegro
4
100 m²
Authentic stone house in the very center of the Old Town of Budva House area 100 m2 Plot a…
€735,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
Petrovac, Montenegro
8
5
550 m²
4/4
For sale is a unique house of 550 m2, built according to a design project in Montenegr…
€3,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
7
6
550 m²
Brief description of the villa This luxurious villa in Montenegro, nestled on the stunni…
€3,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages: English, Español, Italiano
+38268535723
Maxelagin7@yandex.ru
Villa 5 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
6
5
550 m²
This luxury villa in Montenegro, located on the shores of the stunning Adriatic Sea, offers …
€3,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
4
220 m²
€500,000
Recommend
Leave a request
House
Станишичи, Montenegro
1
131 m²
NUM 5514 Modern house in Stanisici, near the town of Budva. The area of the house is …
€170,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
3
3
250 m²
Villa in the village of Blizikuche: Luxury accommodation on the Montenegrin coast Location:…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with terrace, with garden
Petrovac, Montenegro
5
3
220 m²
4/4
Townhouse in a new complex on the Budva Riviera, in the picturesque place of Rezhevich…
€550,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Blizikuce, Montenegro
5
280 m²
NUM 5549 House for sale in Tudorovica. The distance to the city of Budva is 13 km. Th…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
3 room house
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
3
322 m²
NUM 5577 For sale are two magnificent villas, with exquisite design and unrivaled views o…
€900,000
Recommend
Leave a request
5 room house
Budva, Montenegro
5
217 m²
Two-storey house with a swimming pool in Budva, Podostrog district, above the Podmajne monas…
€320,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
5
4
230 m²
3
€2,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
16
