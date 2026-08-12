Houses for sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

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Houses in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

;
Budva
226
Katun Rezevici
46
Sveti Stefan
46
Petrovac
39
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576 properties total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence permit for real estate✅My name is Leon, ask me your question, availability and pri…
$840,496
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КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
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4 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
A rare opportunity to own a private seafront house in Budva, offering breathtaking views of …
$5,19M
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Private seller
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Introducing a masterpiece of design and craftsmanship—an architecturally sleek property craf…
$7,86M
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
| 170 m2 | 3 bedrooms | 3 bathrooms | 3 floors | Pool | Parking | Closed Complex |For sale i…
$380,535
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kamenovo, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kamenovo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Luxury Villa for Sale in Kamenovo – A Perfect Blend of Elegance, Quality and Privacy A mo…
$1,50M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 632 m²
The luxury class is completely with the finish outside and inside, on the shores of the Adri…
$2,07M
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Agency
Monteonline
Languages
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4 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 299 m²
Number of floors 3
D4-421. Luxurious estate in Budva For sale luxurious estate in Budva with magnificent views …
$583,098
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 9
Area 600 m²
The villa is located on the edge of the overgrown with pines, a rocky ridge, towering above,…
Price on request
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Monteonline
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
We present for sale a modern house with an area of 200 square meters, located on a plot of 4…
$569,758
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Monteonline
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 414 m²
We present to your attention a luxurious villa in the Mediteran style, located in the elite …
$1,11M
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Monteonline
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4 bedroom house in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
| 230 m2 | 400 m2 plot | 4 bedrooms | 4 bathrooms | infinity pool 7×5 m | 2 car parking |Loc…
$1,05M
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
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House in Budva, Montenegro
House
Budva, Montenegro
5685 m² | Construction of 7 objects | For sale is a large plot of land with panoramic vie…
$924,433
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Becici, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
LOCATION This villa is situated in the Budva Municipality, just 3 km from the center of B…
$798,009
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3 bedroom house in Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Katun Rezevici, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 3
D4-426. Townhouse in Rezevici with a Panoramic Sea ViewFor sale town house with a panoramic …
$548,798
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Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
The 105 m2 house is located on a 353 m2 plot in a quiet street near the center of Petrovac. …
$255,794
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 480 m²
New Villa with a pool and with 4 bedrooms Distance to the sea 300m Sea view Square 480 sq.m…
Price on request
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Monteonline
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3 bedroom house in Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Rijeka Rezevici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Cheap good house with sea views on the Budva Riviera, Rezevici.House area: 150 sqm Area: 55…
$373,069
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
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House 13 bedrooms in Boreti, Montenegro
House 13 bedrooms
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 8
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 2
Large house with apartments intended for rent. In total, the house has 8 one-bedroom apartme…
$534,189
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 352 m²
We offer for sale one of 2 villas with a pool or the whole complex in the heart of Budva wit…
$1,73M
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Monteonline
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Villa 13 rooms in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Villa 13 rooms
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Rooms 13
Area 774 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale four-storey villa with an area of 774 m2 on the first line, 10 meters from the sea …
$6,25M
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Przno, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Przno, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 650 m²
Floor 3
Discover your perfect retreat in this magnificent Mediterranean-style villa, located in the …
$1,28M
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4 bedroom house in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 230 m²
Quiet green area above Sveti Stefan offering sea and mountain views. Ideal for living or inv…
$1,33M
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Agency
Mbroker
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, Српски, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
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2 bedroom house in Boreti, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Boreti, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
New penthouse with sea views and parking in Becicia 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and 2 parking sp…
$526,576
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Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Buljarica, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 241 m²
Floor 3
A luxurious villa is for sale in the picturesque area of Buljarica, Budva. This magnificent …
$581,312
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Budva, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Available for sale is an exceptional, newly constructed villa located in the prestigious Kom…
$1,28M
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1 bedroom house in Budva, Montenegro
1 bedroom house
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 61 m²
Budva, Dubovica district. New residential complex Distance to the sea is 1200m. The buyer …
$221,134
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Prijevor, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Prijevor, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
🌅 Villa with Bassanenom in Prievore, BudvaID-666Redkoe proposal of rynke realists Budvanskoy…
$740,415
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2 bedroom house in Becici, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Becici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
We offer for sale a house with two apartments in the town of Becici, overlooking the mountai…
$287,816
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4 bedroom house in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
| 230 m2 | 400 m2 plot | 4 bedrooms | 4 bathrooms | infinity pool | parking | panoramic sea …
Price on request
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MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Boreti, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Boreti, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 495 m²
Number of floors 4
We offer for sale a spacious villa located in the area of Ivanovichi, Becici - on a hill abo…
$980,166
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Property types in Budva Municipality

villas
townhouses
duplexes

Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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